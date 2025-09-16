U.S. to begin public consultations on Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade pact review

Prime Minister Mark Carney, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a group photo at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2025 4:17 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 5:09 pm.

WASHINGTON — The United States is officially starting the process of reviewing the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement as President Donald Trump continues to shake up continental trade with his tariff agenda.

The U.S. Trade Representative is beginning 45 days of public consultations ahead of the mandated review of the trade agreement, better known as CUSMA, next year.

A preliminary Federal Register notice posted online today, set for publication tomorrow, says there also will be a public hearing in November.

It marks the first official step towards renegotiating the deal that was signed during the first Trump administration.

Trump has praised the trade deal but also has suggested it may have served its purpose.

Canada and Mexico were early targets of Trump’s tariffs but those duties do not apply to goods compliant under the trade pact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

