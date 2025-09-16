Two seriously injured in Vaughan motorcycle collision

A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022 in Aurora, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2025 9:38 am.

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a car in Vaughan late last week.

York Regional Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 on Dufferin Street, just north of Major Mackenzie Drive.

According to investigators, a red Honda CBR motorcycle and a black BMW 2 Series coupe were travelling northbound when the motorcycle struck the rear of the BMW. The impact threw both the rider and passenger from the motorcycle.

Police say both victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment. No updates have been provided on their current conditions.

The driver of the BMW was not injured and remained at the scene.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash to come forward.

