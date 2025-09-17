Ontario deficit and debt to grow significantly over next 5 years: FAO report

The exterior of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 17, 2025 10:11 am.

Last Updated September 17, 2025 10:37 am.

A new outlook report from the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO) projects the province’s deficit and debt will grow significantly over the next five years.

The report from Ontario’s financial watchdog, which was released on Wednesday, looks at the province’s economic outlook and finances from 2024-25 to 2029-30.

“Based on the FAO’s outlook for the Ontario economy, and current government policies and announced commitments, the FAO projects that the budget balance will deteriorate from a deficit of $1.3 billion in 2024-25 to $12.0 billion in 2025-26,” the report states.

The financial watchdog also said the province’s net debt will increase to around $141.4 billion (34.7 per cent), from $408.0 billion in 2023-24 to $549.3 billion in 2029-30.

“This increase is due to $52.2 billion in accumulated budget deficits over the period and an $89.2 billion increase in non-financial assets, largely infrastructure assets owned by the Province and the broader public sector,” the report states.

In a statement to CityNews, a spokesperson from Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s office said the province’s finances are stronger today than they have been over a decade.

“As is always the case, FAO reports reflect a moment in time and do not encompass the entirety of the province’s finances. Total, up-to-date, and accurate expenditures will be made available when the Public Accounts are tabled,” the statement reads.

When the Ontario government tabled its budget back in May, officials said the deficit is growing by $8.6 billion, up from $6 billion in 2024 to $14.6 billion in 2025. The province also laid out a path to balance the budget by 2027-28.

“As highlighted in the 2025 Budget, we remain on a clear path to balance by 2027-28, as we work to protect our economy and make Ontario the most competitive place to do business in the entire G7,” the spokesperson said in Wednesday’s statement.

The FAO said it finalized its economic and budget outlook based on existing trade policies as of Aug. 5, 2025.

With the current trade climate, the financial watchdog says Ontario’s real GDP growth is projected to slow to 0.9 per cent in 2025 and 1.0 per cent in 2026, due to the U.S. tariffs reducing demand for Ontario’s exports and hiring cuts.

However, as the provincial economy adjusts to the tariff impact over the course of the FAO’s outlook period, it projects GDP growth will return to its average long-term trend of 1.9 per cent per year.

“As U.S. trade policy continues to shift, the actual impact of tariffs on Ontario’s economy is highly uncertain and will depend on the magnitude, breadth and duration of tariff coverage, as well as how businesses, households and economies respond.”

Due to the trade uncertainty, the FAO said it came up with two scenarios to estimate a range of potential economic and budget impacts to the province.

In the ‘low impact’ scenario, in which U.S. tariff policies are assumed to be more favourable compared to the tariff policies as of Aug. 5, the province’s budget deficit would improve to $3.9 billion in 2029-30.

However, in the ‘high impact scenario,’ in which U.S. tariff policies are more severe, the budget deficit would hit $13.4 billion by 2029-30.

Click here to read the full report.

With files from Mark McAllister, CityNews; and Richard Southern, 680 NewsRadio

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop 8 cents overnight — lowest since August

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see welcome relief at the pumps Thursday, as gas prices are set to fall eight cents at midnight to 133.9 cents per litre — the lowest level since August. The...

20m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 2.5% as U.S. tariff risks shift

The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday as the central bank worries less about inflation risks and more about a slowing economy. The Bank of Canada’s policy...

1m ago

Doorbell camera captures suspect in Hamilton distraction theft targeting senior

Hamilton police have released doorbell camera footage showing a woman accused of stealing a gold necklace from a senior in Flamborough, and are asking for the public's help to identify her. The video,...

5h ago

Video shows suspects setting Vaughan business ablaze before fleeing

York Regional Police have released video footage showing two suspects smashing their way into a Vaughan business and setting it on fire before fleeing. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop 8 cents overnight — lowest since August

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see welcome relief at the pumps Thursday, as gas prices are set to fall eight cents at midnight to 133.9 cents per litre — the lowest level since August. The...

20m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 2.5% as U.S. tariff risks shift

The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday as the central bank worries less about inflation risks and more about a slowing economy. The Bank of Canada’s policy...

1m ago

Doorbell camera captures suspect in Hamilton distraction theft targeting senior

Hamilton police have released doorbell camera footage showing a woman accused of stealing a gold necklace from a senior in Flamborough, and are asking for the public's help to identify her. The video,...

5h ago

Video shows suspects setting Vaughan business ablaze before fleeing

York Regional Police have released video footage showing two suspects smashing their way into a Vaughan business and setting it on fire before fleeing. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Doorbell cam catches alleged jewellery thief in Hamilton

Hamilton police released doorbell camera footage showing a woman accused of stealing a gold necklace from a senior in Flamborough.

5h ago

2:42
Community group says emergency response times are up after Bloor bike lanes installation

Bike lanes along Bloor Street West continue to be a hot button topic. Afua Baah speaks with a community group that says they have data to prove that emergency response times are slower since bike lanes were added.

17h ago

0:43
Author Robert Munsch to pursue MAID amid dementia decline

Beloved Canadian children's author Robert Munsch says he's intends to pursue MAID as his health declines since being diagnosed with dementia.

22h ago

0:45
Vaughan officially scraps speed camera program

The city of Vaughan is officially terminating its speed camera program after city council voted to move away after the enforcement.

2:34
'The Miracle in Monarch Park': Plane narrowly misses busy school in crash

Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood had a close encounter after a small plane crashed into a fence, narrowly missing a busy school soccer field.

More Videos