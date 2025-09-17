‘Shocking video’: Toronto driver narrowly avoids crash after going wrong-way on Hwy. 401

A 21-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, after going the wrong way and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton.

Provincial police say dashcam footage shows a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway near James Snow Parkway just before 6 p.m. on September 7. The vehicle had sideswiped several other cars and avoided a head-on crash before crashing into a light pole. The driver attempted to flee the scene before police caught up with him.

Wrong way driver #DashCam

21-year-old driver from Toronto facing charges of: Dangerous driving

Fail to remain

Driving the wrong way on divided highway

He was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes #Hwy401/James Snow Pkwy. Sunday, Sept 7, 6pm.

No injuries reported, this… pic.twitter.com/0doEX2E3Ao — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 17, 2025

“This shocking video could have easily resulted in a fatal collision,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

“The driver is now facing criminal charges of dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of a collision and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.”

Schmidt adds that further charges are pending as the driver’s sobriety at the time of the incident is being investigated.