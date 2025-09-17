‘Shocking video’: Toronto driver narrowly avoids crash after going wrong-way on Hwy. 401

Screen grab from a dashcam video showing an eastbound driver going the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Milton on Sept. 7, 2025. XOPP

By John Marchesan

Posted September 17, 2025 12:36 pm.

Last Updated September 17, 2025 12:39 pm.

A 21-year-old Toronto driver is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, after going the wrong way and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton.

Provincial police say dashcam footage shows a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway near James Snow Parkway just before 6 p.m. on September 7. The vehicle had sideswiped several other cars and avoided a head-on crash before crashing into a light pole. The driver attempted to flee the scene before police caught up with him.

“This shocking video could have easily resulted in a fatal collision,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

“The driver is now facing criminal charges of dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of a collision and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.”

Schmidt adds that further charges are pending as the driver’s sobriety at the time of the incident is being investigated.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finch West LRT takes big step towards opening with start of revenue demonstration

The Finch West LRT has taken a big step towards opening, as sources confirm to 680 NewsRadio that the line is set to begin a 30-day revenue demonstration starting this weekend. This is the final hurdle...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop 8 cents overnight — lowest since August

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see welcome relief at the pumps Thursday, as gas prices are set to fall eight cents at midnight to 133.9 cents per litre — the lowest level since August. The...

3h ago

Air traffic audio captures tense moments before plane crash in Toronto park

Newly obtained air traffic control audio reveals the tense exchanges between a pilot and tower operators in the moments before a small plane made an emergency landing in a Toronto park earlier this week. The...

2h ago

1 of 3 suspects arrested in Toronto charged in violent Vaughan home invasions

Police in York Region say one of three men arrested during an alleged home invasion in Toronto is connected to a pair of home invasions in Vaughan. Security footage on September 10 captured four suspects...

10m ago

Top Stories

Finch West LRT takes big step towards opening with start of revenue demonstration

The Finch West LRT has taken a big step towards opening, as sources confirm to 680 NewsRadio that the line is set to begin a 30-day revenue demonstration starting this weekend. This is the final hurdle...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop 8 cents overnight — lowest since August

Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see welcome relief at the pumps Thursday, as gas prices are set to fall eight cents at midnight to 133.9 cents per litre — the lowest level since August. The...

3h ago

Air traffic audio captures tense moments before plane crash in Toronto park

Newly obtained air traffic control audio reveals the tense exchanges between a pilot and tower operators in the moments before a small plane made an emergency landing in a Toronto park earlier this week. The...

2h ago

1 of 3 suspects arrested in Toronto charged in violent Vaughan home invasions

Police in York Region say one of three men arrested during an alleged home invasion in Toronto is connected to a pair of home invasions in Vaughan. Security footage on September 10 captured four suspects...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop overnight: Here's how much drivers are expected to save

Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro, explains why and how much drivers in Toronto and the GTA are expected to save as gas prices are set to drop significantly overnight.

3h ago

0:30
Doorbell cam catches alleged jewellery thief in Hamilton

Hamilton police released doorbell camera footage showing a woman accused of stealing a gold necklace from a senior in Flamborough.

8h ago

2:42
Community group says emergency response times are up after Bloor bike lanes installation

Bike lanes along Bloor Street West continue to be a hot button topic. Afua Baah speaks with a community group that says they have data to prove that emergency response times are slower since bike lanes were added.

19h ago

0:43
Author Robert Munsch to pursue MAID amid dementia decline

Beloved Canadian children's author Robert Munsch says he's intends to pursue MAID as his health declines since being diagnosed with dementia.
0:45
Vaughan officially scraps speed camera program

The city of Vaughan is officially terminating its speed camera program after city council voted to move away after the enforcement.

More Videos