Drivers across Toronto and the GTA will see welcome relief at the pumps Thursday, as gas prices are set to fall eight cents at midnight to 133.9 cents per litre — the lowest level since August.

The drop will take effect just after 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, according to Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro, marking one of the most significant single‑day decreases in recent weeks.

The last time prices dipped this low was in early August, when average pump prices briefly hovered in the 132‑ to 133‑cent range before climbing again.

The decrease comes after a period of relative volatility in the market, with prices fluctuating through late summer due to shifts in wholesale costs, seasonal fuel blend changes, and global oil price movements.

While the exact reasons for Thursday’s sharp drop have not been confirmed, analysts often point to the switch from more expensive summer‑grade gasoline to cheaper fall blends, as well as easing demand after the busy summer driving season.

“Refiners mandated to switch from summer to winter formulated gas effective Sept. 16,” McKnight said.