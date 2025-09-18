High-risk, priority groups in Ontario able to receive COVID-19, flu vaccines by the end of September

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., on July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 18, 2025 10:10 am.

High-risk and priority groups in Ontario will be able to start receiving COVID-19 and flu vaccines by the end of September with access to the rest of the public opening on Oct. 27.

The Ontario government announced Wednesday that it’s preparing to launch its fall immunization program, starting the week of Sept. 22.

High-risk and priority groups who live, work and study in Ontario including hospitalized patients, hospital staff, residents and staff in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings, and individuals aged 65 and older, will be able to get the vaccines.

Also on Sept. 22, residents aged 60 to 74 who meet certain high-risk criteria or live in specific higher-risk settings, as well as those aged 75 and older, are also eligible to receive RSV vaccines.

Starting on Sept. 29, flu vaccines will be available to those at high risk.

“Working with our health-care partners, we are making sure flu, COVID-19 and RSV immunizations are available close to home, where and when they are needed,” said Minister of Health Sylvia Jones.

Eligible newborns and infants up to eight months of age in their first RSV season, high-risk children up to 24 months of age in their second RSV season, and pregnant woman will be able to receive the RSV vaccine on Oct. 1.

The rest of the public will be able to get their COVID-19 and flu shots on Oct. 27 at pharmacies, some public health units and participating doctor and nurse offices.

“As we head into the fall, it’s important that we take simple, effective steps to stay healthy,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Staying up-to-date on seasonal vaccines is significant to protect yours.”

