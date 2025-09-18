Ontario police chiefs in favour of speed cameras, contrary to Ford’s push to axe them

Cars zoom past a vandalized traffic speed camera beside High Park in Toronto on Thursday August 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2025 1:51 pm.

Ontario’s chiefs of police are coming out strongly in favour of speed cameras, after Premier Doug Ford threatened to get rid of them provincewide.

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police says in a statement today that automated speed enforcement cameras are effective in reducing speeding and free up police resources to focus on other public safety priorities.

The association representing Ontario’s municipalities has also urged Ford to reconsider his plan to get rid of the cameras, saying it will put pedestrians at risk.

Related:

Ford reacted to news last week that 17 automated speed cameras were cut down in Toronto over two nights, saying if municipalities don’t ditch them, he will.

The premier called the cameras a “cash grab,” and has suggested that “big huge signs,” “big flashing lights,” speed bumps and roundabouts would more effectively deter speeding.

A July study from SickKids and Toronto Metropolitan University found the cameras reduced speeding by 45 per cent in Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post sending new offers to union with aim to move talks forward

Canada Post says it will be sending new offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in an effort to move negotiations forward. The Crown corporation says the new terms will allow the two sides to...

46m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

3h ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

1h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday in the collector...

25m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post sending new offers to union with aim to move talks forward

Canada Post says it will be sending new offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in an effort to move negotiations forward. The Crown corporation says the new terms will allow the two sides to...

46m ago

Return to office full-time may require a lifestyle change, revisiting budget

It's happening: The trains are overcrowded again. There's traffic gridlock every weekday morning. There are longer lines at your favourite downtown coffee shop and even longer queues at lunch hour. The...

3h ago

Police release video of drive‑by shooting targeting Vaughan residence

York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning. The incident happened at approximately 12:15...

1h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday in the collector...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Outcry following Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show suspension

Public outcry unfolded after the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show after making comments on the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk's death.

4h ago

2:25
'We’re moving on': Leafs begin life without Mitch Marner

As the Maple Leafs open training camp, they begin their quest for the cup without Mitch Marner. Brandon Choghri with how captain Auston Matthews is 'moving on' after the core four breakup.

18h ago

2:34
Growing concerns about size of federal deficit

The federal government has spent big to support industry during the trade war - but without tabling a budget. The finance minister says a budget will come on November 4, but there are growing concerns about the size of the federal deficit.

18h ago

1:31
Former U.S. CDC director delivers explosive testimony on her firing

Fired U.S. CDC Director Susan Monarez delivered an explosive testimony on her firing from the health agency citing health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s political motives.

22h ago

0:42
Dash cam captures driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 401

Dash camera footage captured the moment a driver was seen travelling eastbound on highway 401's westbound lane before side-swiping another vehicle.

23h ago

More Videos