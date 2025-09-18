Ontario police chiefs in favour of speed cameras, contrary to Ford’s push to axe them

Ontario’s chiefs of police are coming out strongly in favour of speed cameras, after Premier Doug Ford threatened to get rid of them provincewide.

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police says in a statement today that automated speed enforcement cameras are effective in reducing speeding and free up police resources to focus on other public safety priorities.

The association representing Ontario’s municipalities has also urged Ford to reconsider his plan to get rid of the cameras, saying it will put pedestrians at risk.

Ford reacted to news last week that 17 automated speed cameras were cut down in Toronto over two nights, saying if municipalities don’t ditch them, he will.

The premier called the cameras a “cash grab,” and has suggested that “big huge signs,” “big flashing lights,” speed bumps and roundabouts would more effectively deter speeding.

A July study from SickKids and Toronto Metropolitan University found the cameras reduced speeding by 45 per cent in Toronto.