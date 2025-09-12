Ontario municipalities urge Ford to reconsider plan to ditch speed cameras

The association representing Ontario’s municipalities is urging Premier Doug Ford to reconsider his plan to get rid of automated speed cameras, saying it will put pedestrians at risk.

Ford reacted to news earlier this week that 17 automated speed cameras were cut down in Toronto over two nights, saying if municipalities don’t ditch them, he will.

The premier calls the cameras a “cash grab,” and suggested that “big huge signs” and “big flashing lights” would more effectively deter speeding.

But the Association of Municipalities of Ontario told Ford in a letter this week that there is real evidence the cameras improve road safety, including a July study from SickKids and Toronto Metropolitan University that found they reduced speeding by 45 per cent in Toronto.

If cameras are removed, AMO says speeds will increase in community safety zones and more pedestrians will be at risk.

Ford’s office declined to comment on the letter beyond what he and the Ministry of Transportation said earlier in the week.