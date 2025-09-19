Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James who co-wrote ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ dies in plane crash

FILE - Musician Brett James and his wife Sandy appear at a pre-CMA Awards event in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

By Kathy Mccormack And Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Posted September 19, 2025 11:10 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 11:53 am.

Grammy award-winning country songwriter Brett James, whose string of top hits includes “Jesus Take the Wheel” by Carrie Underwood and “When The Sun Goes Down” by Kenny Chesney, died in a plane crash in North Carolina, authorities said Friday. He was 57.

The small plane with three people aboard crashed Thursday afternoon “under unknown circumstances” in the woods in Franklin, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary report. There were no survivors, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

James was on a Cirrus SR22T, which was registered to him under his legal name of Brett James Cornelius, according to information provided by the FAA. It was not known if he was the pilot. The patrol confirmed his death. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board said they will investigate the crash.

The other two people on the plane were Melody Carole and Meryl Maxwell Wilson, the patrol confirmed.

The plane had taken off from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville.

James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. The organization posted an online statement of mourning..

A native of Oklahoma City, James left medical school to pursue a musical career in Nashville, according his biography on the Hall of Fame’s site.

His first No. 1 hit was “Who I Am” in 2001, by Jessica Andrews. “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” which he co-wrote for Underwood, earned the 2006 Grammy for Best Country Song, among other honors.

James had more than 500 of his songs recorded, for albums with combined sales of more than 110 million copies, according to his Grand Ole Opry biography online.

Other artists who sang his songs include Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Nick Jonas and Meghan Trainor.

Additional hits include “Cowboy Casanova” by Underwood, “Out Last Night” by Chesney, and “Summer Nights” by Rascal Flatts.

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my friend Brett James tonight,” country singer Jason Aldean posted on X. “I had nothing but love and respect for that guy and he helped change my life. Honored to have met him and worked with him.”

James recorded his own album in 2020.

“At my stage in life, I’m not going to write about driving around in pickup trucks, chasing girls,” he was quoted as saying on the Opry site. “It needed to feel more classic, lyrically. They all wound up being love songs, but hopefully love songs with a twist, that haven’t all been written before.”

____

Associated Press reporter Kristin M. Hall in Nashville contributed to this story.

Kathy Mccormack And Josh Funk, The Associated Press


Two suspected opioid overdoses in 48 hours prompt Toronto police warning

Toronto police are warning the public after two people died from suspected opioid overdoses in the same neighbourhood on consecutive days this week. On Sept. 15, officers were called to the area of...

1h ago

Man wanted after 2 people allegedly assaulted, stabbed in North York home

Toronto police are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with a violent assault against two people in North York. Investigators say three people, who are known to each other, were in a residence...

59m ago

Michelin Guide 2025 shines spotlight on Toronto: New stars and green accolades revealed

The culinary spotlight is burning bright over Toronto and Ontario this week as the Michelin Guide Toronto 2025 was unveiled on Sept. 18, bringing with it major promotions, fresh accolades, and a renewed...

6h ago

Oakridge women overcome family poverty by improving employability through education

Women in Oakridge are taking it upon themselves to ensure every woman in the neighbourhood can enter the workforce through employment training workshops built by immigrants for immigrants. In Southwest...

1h ago

