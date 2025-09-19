How Blue Jays can clinch a post-season berth tonight

Toronto Blue Jays' manager John Schneider, third from left, congratulates the team coming off the field at the conclusion of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted September 19, 2025 11:52 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays could have reason to celebrate on Friday night.

The Blue Jays can clinch a post-season berth with a win against the Kansas City Royals and losses by at least two of the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, per MLB.

You can watch Friday night’s Blue Jays game on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, beginning at 7:40 p.m. ET / 4:40 p.m. PT.

If the Blue Jays beat the Royals on Friday, they cannot finish the season with more than 72 losses. Because Detroit will play a series against both Boston and Cleveland next week, if at least two lose Friday, one team will be guaranteed to finish with at least 73 losses, worse than Toronto’s worst-case scenario.

If the Jays get in, it will mark the first time they have appeared in the post-season since 2023, when they were downed by the Minnesota Twins during the wild-card round.

The Blue Jays shouldn’t take their foot off the gas, however, since the AL East divisional title — and a first-round bye — is still on the table.

Heading into Friday night’s action, the Blue Jays are up three games on the second-place New York Yankees and up six games on the Red Sox.

