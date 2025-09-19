Toronto police once again identify 2 suspects wanted in JahVai Roy fatal shooting

Photos of Ibrahim Ibrahim, 17, and Amarii Lindner, 18, wanted by Toronto police in the fatal shooting of JahVai Roy. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 19, 2025 3:52 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 3:57 pm.

Toronto police have once again received court permission to publicly identify two youths wanted in connection with the shooting death of an eight-year-old boy last month.

Ibrahim Ibrahim, 17, and Amarii Lindner, 18 – but 17 at the time of the incident – are wanted for first-degree murder of JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet as he slept in his bed in an apartment building at 15 Martha Eaton Way in the early morning hours of August 16.

Usually, the names of young offenders are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but in this case, police have received judicial authorization to identify the teens until 2 p.m. on September 24.

Related:

Earlier this month, investigators arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting. He is facing a first-degree murder charge as well as five firearms-related charges.

Police have previously released images of a white Acura believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Photo of a white Acura that Toronto police say is connected to the fatal shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy. TPS/HO
