Release party for Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album is coming to AMC theaters

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour, June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted September 20, 2025 1:04 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2025 1:41 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift is heading back to the big screen next month, and fans are already lining up for tickets.

AMC Theatres announced on Friday that it will host a release party for Swift’s 12th studio album, “ The Life of a Showgirl,” which is set to debut Oct. 3.

The nearly-90-minute show, aptly titled “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” will play at all 540 AMC theaters in the U.S. from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5, the company said. AMC will also air the show that weekend in Mexico, Canada and across Europe.

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post, later adding: “Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”

The Life of a Showgirl ” follows last year’s “ The Tortured Poets Department ” and Swift’s record-breaking tour, which raked in over $2.2 billion across two years and five continents, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Following the tour, Swift partnered with AMC and released a concert movie, which had the biggest opening for a concert film to date. By working directly with AMC Theatres, she circumvented Hollywood studios.

This time around, AMC will be releasing a music video for one of her new album tracks, “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Moviegoers will also get to see behind-the-scenes footage of Swift, who is known for creating intricate music videos. Other lyric videos and “Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs” will also be aired, according to AMC.

Tickets are available online.

“The Life of the Showgirl” is Swift’s first release since she regained control over her entire body of work. The pop star said in May that she purchased the catalog of recordings of her first six albums from private equity firm Shamrock Capital, their most recent owner.

Swift’s fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, helped roll out the new album by hosting her on their podcast “New Heights” in August.

Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement later that month.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man with history of dangerous driving facing 11 driving-related charges

Police in Peel Region say a 42-year-old Brampton man with a documented history of dangerous driving has been charged with 11 driving-related offences. Investigators say during a traffic stop last month...

1h ago

Marit Stiles pledges to give Ontarians ‘something to vote for’ at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from its mistakes in last February's election and give the people of Ontario "something to vote for." One week after Bonnie...

1h ago

Man, 27, critically injured in 'isolated shooting' in Hamilton

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at home in Hamilton. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a home on Manning Avenue for a...

3h ago

Condo board suing Toronto church claiming it's a destination for illegal activity

Sanctuary Toronto has been operating out of its Charles Street location for more than three decades, providing outreach to unhoused people in the downtown core. But a new lawsuit launched by the neighbouring...

6h ago

Top Stories

Brampton man with history of dangerous driving facing 11 driving-related charges

Police in Peel Region say a 42-year-old Brampton man with a documented history of dangerous driving has been charged with 11 driving-related offences. Investigators say during a traffic stop last month...

1h ago

Marit Stiles pledges to give Ontarians ‘something to vote for’ at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from its mistakes in last February's election and give the people of Ontario "something to vote for." One week after Bonnie...

1h ago

Man, 27, critically injured in 'isolated shooting' in Hamilton

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at home in Hamilton. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a home on Manning Avenue for a...

3h ago

Condo board suing Toronto church claiming it's a destination for illegal activity

Sanctuary Toronto has been operating out of its Charles Street location for more than three decades, providing outreach to unhoused people in the downtown core. But a new lawsuit launched by the neighbouring...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Toronto restaurant receives its first Michelin Star

For chef and wwner Eric Chong, it's been a milestone year. Not only did his restaurant aKin receive its first Michelin star, but he was also named the 2025 Young Chef Award Winner for the Toronto Region. Catalina Gillies reports.

6h ago

2:47
Leaside residents blame loss of second beloved tree on developer

Leaside residents say a second beloved tree has been chopped down, because of the actions of one Toronto developer. Brandon Choghri speaks with devastated neighbours and the local councillor who's pushing for harsher penalties.

20h ago

2:59
Condo board suing church claiming it’s a destination for illegal activity

A downtown condo board is suing its next-door neighbour, claiming the church has become a destination for drug use and violence. Shauna Hunt with more on the multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

21h ago

2:23
Nearly 300,000 Ontarians left emergency rooms without treatment last year: study

Almost 300,000 Ontarians left emergency rooms without treatment last year, according to a new study. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are describing it as a failure of the healthcare system, and demanding the Ford government take action.

21h ago

2:49
Toronto survey shows residents support incinerating garbage as landfill nears capacity

More than 70 per cent of respondents support incineration of garbage as the landfill taking Toronto's garbage fills up. Environmentalists say the survey was flawed and waste diversion should be the priority

22h ago

More Videos