504 King streetcar to be affected by two major construction projects this fall

Two intersection shutdowns will begin in just a few weeks, one in the east-end and one in the west and the TTC says it’s due to streetcar repair work. Alessandra Carneiro has the details.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 22, 2025 9:03 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 9:06 pm.

Riders on the 504 King streetcar will have to deal with more diversions and construction this fall as track replacement is set to affect two major intersections, one in the east end and one in the west end of the city.

The first intersection is King Street and Dufferin Street where, as of Sept. 15, the intersection will be fully closed to vehicles, cyclists and transit.

The 504 King and the 508 Lake Shore streetcars will divert via Queen Street between Shaw Street and Roncesvalles Avenue while the 29/329 Dufferin will divert to King Street West at Joe Shuster Way via Queen Street West and Shaw Street.

The 929 Dufferin Express will be shortened to Queen Street West.

The closure is expected to last until early November 2025.

Meanwhile, across the city, the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue intersection will also be undergoing construction as of October 2025.

The 504 King streetcar will operate as far east as the Distillery Loop and be replaced by buses running between Broadview Station and King Street and Parliament Street.

The 501 Queen streetcar will be diverting via Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street and Parliament Street while the 503 Kingston Road streetcars will be replaced by buses and re-routed via Queen Street to Parliament Street.

As for vehicle traffic, at a minimum, one travel lane will be maintained in each direction on Queen, according to the City.

The work at Queen from Broadview Avenue and Davies Avenue includes streetcar track replacement and the replacement of two 112-year-old watermains within the project limits.

The closures are starting just weeks after the completion of another big construction project that also affect the 504 King streetcar at King Street and Church Street.

