King streetcar set to return to regular service on Sunday

A 504 King streetcar travels near Church Street. Construction at the intersection of King and Church. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 29, 2025 10:18 am.

Regular service on the 504/304 King Streetcar is set to resume on Sunday.

Service was halted in June due to watermain repairs and track work at the intersection of King and Church streets.

The work on the intersection was completed on August 18 at which time replacement buses were put back into service.

Streetcar service will now resume on Sunday after TTC crews complete testing on the newly installed tracks.

