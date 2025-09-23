Canadian-resident return trips from U.S. in July was down 32.4 per cent

The Air Canada check-in area inside Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2025 11:05 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 12:47 pm.

Statistics Canada says more U.S. residents came to Canada in July than Canadian residents returned from the U.S. for only the second time in nearly two decades, excluding the pandemic period.

The same imbalance happened in June this year, but before that it was June 2006 when it last occurred, excluding August and September in 2021 during the pandemic.

The shift has come as Canadians have shunned travel to the U.S. in the face of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods.

The number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States in July was down 32.4 per cent year over year at nearly 2.6 million, while the number of trips to Canada by U.S. residents fell 3.0 per cent compared with a year ago to almost 3.3 million.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada says the number of trips to Canada by overseas residents in July was up 10.3 per cent from the same month last year. Arrivals in July from those in Europe and Asia both posted increases of 10.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

The number of Canadian-resident return trips from overseas in July increased 8.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

