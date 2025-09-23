Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to his late-night show after ABC lifts suspension

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to return to air as 'ABC' walked back on its suspension of the show after its parent company 'Disney' said it had 'thoughtful conversation' with the late-night tv host.

By David Bauder, The Associated Press

Posted September 23, 2025 10:30 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 11:10 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to late-night television Tuesday after a nearly weeklong suspension that triggered a national discussion about freedom of speech and President Donald Trump’s ability to police the words of journalists, commentators and even comics.

But two groups of ABC affiliates that denounced Kimmel last week said they would not carry his return. Nexstar Media Group said it would continue to preempt the show, “pending assurances that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.” Sinclair Broadcast Group said it would also keep Kimmel off its stations. The two corporations collectively control about a quarter of ABC affiliates.

ABC, which suspended Kimmel’s show last Wednesday following criticism of his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announced Monday that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would return after the network had “thoughtful conversations” with the host.

“Our long national late nightmare is over,” Stephen Colbert joked on his CBS show in response to Kimmel’s reinstatement.

ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely after comments he made in a monologue last week. Kimmel suggested that many Trump supporters were trying to capitalize on Kirk’s death and were “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr last week said it appeared that Kimmel was trying to “directly mislead the American public” with his remarks about Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man charged with Kirk’s killing, and his motives. Those motives remain unclear. Authorities say Robinson grew up in a conservative family, but his mother told investigators his son had turned left politically in the last year.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said before ABC announced the suspension. “These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Those remarks set a backlash in motion, with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz saying that Carr acted like “a mafioso.” Hundreds of entertainment luminaries, including Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand and Jennifer Aniston, signed a letter circulated by the American Civil Liberties Union that called ABC’s move “a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation.”

Some consumers punished ABC parent Disney by canceling subscriptions to its streaming services.

Trump had hailed Kimmel’s suspension, even inaccurately saying the show had been canceled. Kimmel has been a relentless Trump critic in his comedy.

Trump’s administration has used threats, lawsuits and federal government pressure to try to exert more control over the media industry. Trump sued ABC and CBS over news coverage, which the companies settled. Trump has also filed defamation lawsuits against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, and successfully urged Congress to strip federal funding from NPR and PBS.

How — or even whether — Kimmel would address the controversy on his first show back remained a mystery. Millions of people are likely to watch.

Disney and ABC executives reportedly negotiated the return for several days before announcing the resolution. The ABC statement said the suspension happened because some of Kimmel’s comments were “ill-timed and thus insensitive,” but it did not call them misleading.

Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Kirk and now headed by his widow, posted on X that “Disney and ABC caving and allowing Kimmel back on the air is not surprising, but it’s their mistake to make.”

The suspension happened at a time when the late-night landscape is shifting. Shows are losing viewers, in part because many watch highlights the next day online. CBS announced the cancellation of Colbert’s show over the summer. Kimmel’s contract with ABC reportedly lasts through May.

Colbert, in his opening monologue Monday, grabbed his recently won Emmy Award for outstanding talk series, saying, “Once more, I am the only martyr on late night!”

___

Associated Press writers Mark Kennedy and James Pollard in New York and Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.

David Bauder, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property, police say

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

1h ago

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

42m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

4h ago

S&P/TSX composite index in record territory as it tops 30,000 in early trading

Canada's main stock index was in record territory as it topped 30,000 in early trading, helped by strength in energy and base metal stocks. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.86 points at 30,016.84. In...

56m ago

Top Stories

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property, police say

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

1h ago

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

42m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

4h ago

S&P/TSX composite index in record territory as it tops 30,000 in early trading

Canada's main stock index was in record territory as it topped 30,000 in early trading, helped by strength in energy and base metal stocks. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.86 points at 30,016.84. In...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Police ID second suspect wanted for murder of rapper ‘YTN Paco’

Police have identified the second suspect in the shooting death of Toronto rapper Shakur Clarke-Sargeant also known as ‘YTN Paco’. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

2:37
Trump administration links autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence that it is safe.

10h ago

3:01
Humidity lingering all week

Humid conditions will be felt throughout the week along with some more rain on Tuesday, and Wednesday during the afternoon commute.

16h ago

2:34
Reactions to Canadian recognition of Palestine mixed

Some are condemning Canada's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, as capitulation to terrorism - and some others say it does nothing to stop the killing, or bring the sides nearer to a ceasefire.

17h ago

2:37
Ford government demands Ottawa implement tougher bail laws, mandatory minimum sentences

The Ford government is ramping up pressure on Ottawa, firing off a letter to the Carney government, demanding tougher bail laws. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say crime in Ontario is getting worse under the premier's watch.

17h ago

More Videos