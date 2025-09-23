Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 19 at G.L. Roberts Collegiate Vocational Institute (CVI).

According to investigators, the vehicle was seen speeding through the school’s parking lot and sports field, heading in the direction of students who were on the property at the time. Police say the driver then continued onto a nearby waterfront walking trail before leaving the area.

Officers responding to the call found debris from the vehicle close to the trail.

Parent allegedly targeted students following altercation involving child

Police later identified the suspect as the parent of a student at the school. Investigators allege the man drove onto school property after learning his child had been involved in an altercation with other students earlier that day.

The suspect was arrested at his residence without incident. No physical injuries were reported.

The man from Oshawa, whose identity is being withheld to protect the student, is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with a weapon.

He has been released on an undertaking.

Durham police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact them.