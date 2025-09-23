Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property

A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. (Photo: Flickr)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 23, 2025 9:20 am.

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 19 at G.L. Roberts Collegiate Vocational Institute (CVI).

According to investigators, the vehicle was seen speeding through the school’s parking lot and sports field, heading in the direction of students who were on the property at the time. Police say the driver then continued onto a nearby waterfront walking trail before leaving the area.

Officers responding to the call found debris from the vehicle close to the trail.

Parent allegedly targeted students following altercation involving child

Police later identified the suspect as the parent of a student at the school. Investigators allege the man drove onto school property after learning his child had been involved in an altercation with other students earlier that day.

The suspect was arrested at his residence without incident. No physical injuries were reported.

The man from Oshawa, whose identity is being withheld to protect the student, is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with a weapon.

He has been released on an undertaking.

Durham police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

2h ago

Subway service resumes on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations

Subway service has resumed on a large stretch of Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) after what transit officials said was an injury at the track level. Service between St. George and Woodbine stations was suspended...

updated

33m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

2h ago

TMU students stage walkout over security guard's treatment of pro-Palestinian protester

A group of students have organized a walkout at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) to oppose the treatment of a reported pro-Palestinian protester by an on-campus security guard. Video of the alleged...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

2h ago

Subway service resumes on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations

Subway service has resumed on a large stretch of Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) after what transit officials said was an injury at the track level. Service between St. George and Woodbine stations was suspended...

updated

33m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

2h ago

TMU students stage walkout over security guard's treatment of pro-Palestinian protester

A group of students have organized a walkout at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) to oppose the treatment of a reported pro-Palestinian protester by an on-campus security guard. Video of the alleged...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Police ID second suspect wanted for murder of rapper ‘YTN Paco’

Police have identified the second suspect in the shooting death of Toronto rapper Shakur Clarke-Sargeant also known as ‘YTN Paco’. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:37
Trump administration links autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence that it is safe.

8h ago

3:01
Humidity lingering all week

Humid conditions will be felt throughout the week along with some more rain on Tuesday, and Wednesday during the afternoon commute.

14h ago

2:34
Reactions to Canadian recognition of Palestine mixed

Some are condemning Canada's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, as capitulation to terrorism - and some others say it does nothing to stop the killing, or bring the sides nearer to a ceasefire.

15h ago

2:37
Ford government demands Ottawa implement tougher bail laws, mandatory minimum sentences

The Ford government is ramping up pressure on Ottawa, firing off a letter to the Carney government, demanding tougher bail laws. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say crime in Ontario is getting worse under the premier's watch.

15h ago

More Videos