Police identify woman found dead in Clarington

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman who was found dead in Clarington’s Newcastle region last Tuesday morning.

Marilyn Stevens, 62, of Newcastle, is the region’s fifth homicide victim of the year.

Officers were called to the Farrow Avenue and Highway 2 area on September 16 at around 9:10 a.m., for an “unknown trouble” call.

When they arrived they discovered a female victim with what police described as “obvious signs of trauma.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing but at this time police believe this to be an isolated incident,” a police release states.

Police have not revealed exactly how Stevens died and no suspect information is available.