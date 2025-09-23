Police identify woman found dead in Clarington

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 23, 2025 3:36 pm.

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman who was found dead in Clarington’s Newcastle region last Tuesday morning.

Marilyn Stevens, 62, of Newcastle, is the region’s fifth homicide victim of the year.

Officers were called to the Farrow Avenue and Highway 2 area on September 16 at around 9:10 a.m., for an “unknown trouble” call.

When they arrived they discovered a female victim with what police described as “obvious signs of trauma.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing but at this time police believe this to be an isolated incident,” a police release states.

Police have not revealed exactly how Stevens died and no suspect information is available.

