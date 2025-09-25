Police probe threats of violence aimed at businesses linked to B.C. ostrich cull

Karen Espersen, centre, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, speaks with supporters with her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, as the Canadian Food Agency prepares to cull 400 of the farm’s ostriches this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 5:28 am.

EDGEWOOD, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say they are investigating “escalating threats of violence” directed at businesses linked or thought to be associated with a cull of some 400 ostriches, which have been spared for now.

RCMP say businesses across the province have been “flooded” with calls and emails with “language intended to intimidate” should they continue participating in the cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in response to an outbreak of avian influenza first detected at Universal Ostrich Farms last December.

The birds were spared, at least temporarily, by an interim stay granted by the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday as it considers an application by the farm for leave to appeal a lower court decision that allowed the cull to proceed.

The CFIA says it will comply with the stay and file a response with the court, while it maintains control of the ostrich enclosure at the farm in southeastern B.C.

RCMP say threats against businesses escalated on Wednesday, when one company in the Lower Mainland reported threats that its offices would be shot up and its employees would be followed and shot at their homes.

The Mounties say they have launched multiple investigations with the goals of making arrests and submitting recommendations of charges to prosecutors.

“There is no online protection for those who are inciting these acts under the guise of protesting,” RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

“Companies have a right to conduct business with whomever they wish, just as protesters have a right to their freedom of expression and association.”

Some of the businesses receiving threats have been targeted in error, police say.

RCMP say reports of the threats began Monday, when officers escorted CFIA officials onto the farm near the tiny community of Edgewood.

Some of the several dozen supporters gathered at the farm this week could be heard encouraging each other to write negative reviews online for any businesses involved in delivering equipment that would aid in the CFIA operation.

The CFIA says the search warrants authorizing the agency to take control of certain areas of the farm, including the ostriches’ pen, remain in effect.

The agency says it will provide “appropriate feed and water with veterinary oversight” while it has custody of the birds, which survived the avian flu outbreak.

Karen Espersen and Katie Pasitney, the mother and daughter at the centre of the movement to save their ostriches, received news of the stay moments after finishing a prayer with supporters gathered at the property in southeastern B.C.

RCMP officers called in by the CFIA to help keep the peace during the cull had arrested both women on Tuesday after they refused to leave the ostriches’ pen.

They were later allowed to return home, but aren’t allowed to enter the enclosure.

The interim stay is the latest development in a series of court battles and social media campaigns in an all-out effort to save the flock from being destroyed after the outbreak of avian flu that went on to kill about 70 ostriches on the farm.

Espersen, who is a co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, told media and supporters that she felt numb but overjoyed by the news of the stay.

Several CFIA workers in head-to-toe white protective suits could be seen shaking feed onto the ground inside the ostriches’ pen on Wednesday.

A wall of hay bales had been constructed around part of the birds’ enclosure the day before in preparation for the cull.

Several of the bales were charred by fire early Wednesday morning, with RCMP saying the cause of the blaze is believed to be suspicious.

Later that day, an opaque fence was installed in the field in front of the bale wall, which is about three metres in height, visible from the highway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press


