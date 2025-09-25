Qantas flight from Sydney lands safely in New Zealand after mayday call

By The Associated Press

Posted September 25, 2025 11:22 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 11:38 pm.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Qantas flight from Sydney landed safely in New Zealand on Friday after the pilots made a mayday call to report a potential fire in the cargo hold.

Emergency services vehicles were sent to the Auckland Airport tarmac, but the Boeing 737 landed at its planned destination without incident. There were no reports of smoke in the cabin or injuries.

The apparently false alarm was raised when Flight 141 was an hour away from Auckland, the Sydney-based airline said in a statement. But a preliminary investigation found no fire.

The aircraft would be inspected to determine the cause.

The Associated Press

