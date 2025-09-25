RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

Ontario RCMP shuts down one of Canada’s largest known “dark web” drug networks (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region). Photo: RCMP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 25, 2025 8:44 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 8:55 am.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests and the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics.

The probe commenced after German authorities disassembled a dark web marketplace and shared data with international partners. That pointed to Canadian-based users suspected of large-scale drug trafficking, the RCMP said.

The RCMP Cybercrime Unit in Vancouver launched an investigation, which was later transferred to authorities in Milton, Ont.

Investigators identified a vendor operating under the name “RoadRunna.” Police allege the group was responsible for distributing controlled substances across Canada, shipping an estimated 400 packages per week.

Search warrants executed in Ontario led to the seizure of 75 kilograms of narcotics — including cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, heroin, and ketamine — along with 10,000 tablets, electronic devices, and “RoadRunna”-branded packaging materials.

Arrests and charges

Seven men from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) face a range of charges, including conspiracy, trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and weapons offences.

  • Raphael Magdales, 40, Toronto – conspiracy to traffic and possession of proceeds of crime
  • Kevin Lau, 30, Brampton – trafficking, conspiracy, and possession of prohibited weapons
  • Richard Tat, 31, Brampton – trafficking and conspiracy (16 counts combined)
  • Calvin But, 32, North York – trafficking and conspiracy (8 counts combined)
  • Daneil Matti, 31, Brampton – possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy
  • Matthew Wong, 46, Scarborough – conspiracy to traffic
  • Tommy Tao, 30, Mississauga – conspiracy to traffic

The dark web — an encrypted part of the internet accessible only with special software — is often used to sell drugs, weapons, and other illicit goods. Transactions are typically conducted in cryptocurrency.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to contact the Ontario RCMP.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

49m ago

B.C. fugitive Alkhalil arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

updated

6m ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

4m ago

York Memorial Collegiate Institute evacuated for possible gas leak

York Memorial Collegiate Institute has been evacuated and closed for the day after reports of a possible gas leak at the school on Thursday morning, police say. Toronto Police and fire crews are on...

40m ago

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

49m ago

B.C. fugitive Alkhalil arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

updated

6m ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

4m ago

York Memorial Collegiate Institute evacuated for possible gas leak

York Memorial Collegiate Institute has been evacuated and closed for the day after reports of a possible gas leak at the school on Thursday morning, police say. Toronto Police and fire crews are on...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

14h ago

2:33
Sustained pressure on Anandasangaree to go

Conservatives remain insistent - Gary Anandasangaree must resign or be fired. The Prime Minister & other senior Liberals say the Public Safety Minister has their support - the 5th man to hold the job in 5 years.

17h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

17h ago

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

18h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

19h ago

More Videos