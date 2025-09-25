The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests and the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics.

The probe commenced after German authorities disassembled a dark web marketplace and shared data with international partners. That pointed to Canadian-based users suspected of large-scale drug trafficking, the RCMP said.

The RCMP Cybercrime Unit in Vancouver launched an investigation, which was later transferred to authorities in Milton, Ont.

Investigators identified a vendor operating under the name “RoadRunna.” Police allege the group was responsible for distributing controlled substances across Canada, shipping an estimated 400 packages per week.

Search warrants executed in Ontario led to the seizure of 75 kilograms of narcotics — including cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, heroin, and ketamine — along with 10,000 tablets, electronic devices, and “RoadRunna”-branded packaging materials.

Arrests and charges

Seven men from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) face a range of charges, including conspiracy, trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and weapons offences.

Raphael Magdales, 40, Toronto – conspiracy to traffic and possession of proceeds of crime

Kevin Lau, 30, Brampton – trafficking, conspiracy, and possession of prohibited weapons

Richard Tat, 31, Brampton – trafficking and conspiracy (16 counts combined)

Calvin But, 32, North York – trafficking and conspiracy (8 counts combined)

Daneil Matti, 31, Brampton – possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy

Matthew Wong, 46, Scarborough – conspiracy to traffic

Tommy Tao, 30, Mississauga – conspiracy to traffic

The dark web — an encrypted part of the internet accessible only with special software — is often used to sell drugs, weapons, and other illicit goods. Transactions are typically conducted in cryptocurrency.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to contact the Ontario RCMP.