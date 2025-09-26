Attempted carjacking under investigation on Highway 403 in Hamilton

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Photo: Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 26, 2025 8:59 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 9:00 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an attempted carjacking on Highway 403 after a driver was confronted by a suspect armed with a chisel last week.

The incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near Alberton Road in Hamilton.

According to investigators, the victim was travelling along a dark stretch of the highway when they noticed a vehicle behind them flashing bright lights. Believing police were pulling them over, the driver pulled onto the shoulder.

A male suspect then approached the vehicle, holding what appeared to be a chisel, and ordered the victim to exit. The suspect attempted to start the victim’s car but was unsuccessful. He then fled the scene in the car he had arrived in.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male who was wearing a blue surgical mask and a baseball hat. The victim was unable to provide investigators with a clear description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video captures Vaughan homes targeted again in overnight shootings

York Regional Police are investigating after two Vaughan homes were once again struck by gunfire early Wednesday, the latest in a string of targeted shootings across the city. At approximately 3:30...

33m ago

Man shot and killed in Richmond Hill as police search for multiple suspects

York Regional Police say a man was killed in a suspected targeted shooting in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Officers were called to Parker Avenue near King Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of...

4h ago

'Very unfair': Property taxes up 20 per cent in cash-strapped Ontario township

Tammy Daigle has spent more than half of her life in the rural, northern Ontario community of Fauquier-Strickland, focusing on her family and rarely thinking about the small town's finances. But that...

5h ago

Man dead following hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Scarborough, police say. Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:15 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

Top Stories

Video captures Vaughan homes targeted again in overnight shootings

York Regional Police are investigating after two Vaughan homes were once again struck by gunfire early Wednesday, the latest in a string of targeted shootings across the city. At approximately 3:30...

33m ago

Man shot and killed in Richmond Hill as police search for multiple suspects

York Regional Police say a man was killed in a suspected targeted shooting in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Officers were called to Parker Avenue near King Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of...

4h ago

'Very unfair': Property taxes up 20 per cent in cash-strapped Ontario township

Tammy Daigle has spent more than half of her life in the rural, northern Ontario community of Fauquier-Strickland, focusing on her family and rarely thinking about the small town's finances. But that...

5h ago

Man dead following hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Scarborough, police say. Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:15 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
RCMP shut down one of Canada's largest dark web drug networks

RCMP say millions of dollars worth of narcotics have been seized and several suspects are facing serious charges. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

8h ago

2:12
Report finds Canadians are drinking less, businesses are adapting

A new report finds Canadians are drinking less and restaurants and retailers are having to adapt. Michelle Mackey has more on what's behind the trend.

8h ago

2:32
Davenport lands on list of world's coolest neighbourhoods in 2025

Once home to factories and autobody shops, Davenport is now on the global map. Time Out has ranked it among the 39 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, highlighting its lively patios, cafes, cultural spaces, and a diverse food scene.

16h ago

2:28
GTA father and shot and killed during golf trip to Wisconsin

An Ontario family is heading to the United States tonight after their loved one was murdered during a golf trip to Wisconsin. Shauna Hunt spoke to victim's brother, who is among those searching for answers.

16h ago

2:38
Ford government to ban speed cameras this fall

Premier Doug Ford says he will introduce legislation this fall to ban speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, the timing of the announcement is raising eyebrows.

16h ago

More Videos