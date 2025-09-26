Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an attempted carjacking on Highway 403 after a driver was confronted by a suspect armed with a chisel last week.

The incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near Alberton Road in Hamilton.

According to investigators, the victim was travelling along a dark stretch of the highway when they noticed a vehicle behind them flashing bright lights. Believing police were pulling them over, the driver pulled onto the shoulder.

A male suspect then approached the vehicle, holding what appeared to be a chisel, and ordered the victim to exit. The suspect attempted to start the victim’s car but was unsuccessful. He then fled the scene in the car he had arrived in.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male who was wearing a blue surgical mask and a baseball hat. The victim was unable to provide investigators with a clear description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.