Wisconsin police lay homicide charges in shooting death of Ontario man

Police in Wisconsin made an arrest Friday in the homicide of an Ontario man, who was killed on Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Giovanni Michael Robinson, 32, originally from Stouffville, Ont., was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

The Sheboygan Falls police department, with assistance from other area police, conducted a search warranton Friday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Robinson was a former Ontario Hockey League player with the Niagara IceDogs from 2012 to 2014.

The OHL says Robinson played five seasons of men’s hockey at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology from 2014 to 2019, before playing one year professionally in Europe.

Police called the shooting a “senseless act” and said they will provide further updates on the investigation at a press conference, which will be scheduled next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.