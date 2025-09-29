Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after midnight in the eastbound lanes near Liberty Street. According to OPP, a passenger vehicle became disabled in the left lane before it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the disabled vehicle were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed at Courtice Road as Whitby OPP continue their investigation.

Police say the closure is expected to last through the morning commute, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area and expect significant delays.