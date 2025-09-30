Fire shuts down portion of TTC Line 2 between Islington and Jane

A TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 30, 2025 5:24 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 5:25 pm.

A fire has shut down a portion of the TTC’s Line 2 between Islington and Jane stations.

The fire started just before 4:45 p.m. at Royal York station. It’s unknown what caused the fire and when service will resume.

Shuttle buses are now operating between the two stations.

It’s the second fire of the day on the TTC after smoke and flames on a maintenance vehicle shut down a portion of Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge station earlier this morning while Line 1 bypassed the station. Service was shut down from around 5:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.

System outage caused major delays in commercial processing at Canada-U.S. border Tuesday

Commercial trucks experienced difficulties crossing the Canada-U.S. border on Tuesday morning as the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) dealt with a system outage. The agency said the outage caused...

3h ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

A man in his 20s has died following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough...

4h ago

Trump returns to '51st state' rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his talk of annexing Canada during an unprecedented speech to top military leaders on Tuesday. The president was speaking about his "Golden Dome"...

3h ago

Ontario weakens recycling rules, though by less than originally proposed

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is weakening recycling rules that are set to kick in next year, though not by quite as much as it initially proposed. It's part of a transition the...

1h ago

