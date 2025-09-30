Fire shuts down portion of TTC Line 2 between Islington and Jane

A fire has shut down a portion of the TTC’s Line 2 between Islington and Jane stations.

The fire started just before 4:45 p.m. at Royal York station. It’s unknown what caused the fire and when service will resume.

Shuttle buses are now operating between the two stations.

It’s the second fire of the day on the TTC after smoke and flames on a maintenance vehicle shut down a portion of Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge station earlier this morning while Line 1 bypassed the station. Service was shut down from around 5:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.