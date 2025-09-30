Man accused of sexual assault at Bloor-Yonge subway station

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault at Bloor-Yonge subway station.

According to authorities, the attack happened on August 18, 2025 at approximately 8:43 p.m.

It was reported that a woman was waiting to board a train on the subway platform when she was approached by an unknown man who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police say the victim confronted the suspect and he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a male between 20 and 30 years old. He is approximately five-foot-ten and 170 pounds, with a medium build, short hair and black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging pants, a black baseball cap, black headphones and was carrying a black Nike bag.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.