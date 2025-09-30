Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

A man in his 20s has died following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV remained on site as officers launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

Police say Markham Road is closed between Eglinton Avenue East and Blakemanor Boulevard. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and consider alternate routes.