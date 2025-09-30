Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Toronto police badge on officer shoulder with cruiser.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 30, 2025 9:23 am.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 9:25 am.

A man in his 20s has died following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV remained on site as officers launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

Police say Markham Road is closed between Eglinton Avenue East and Blakemanor Boulevard. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

System outage causing delays in commercial processing at Canada-U.S. border

Commercial trucks are experiencing difficulties crossing the Canada-U.S. border on Tuesday morning as the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) deals with a system outage. The agency says the outage...

48m ago

Trump returns to '51st state' rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his "51st state" rhetoric about Canada while giving an unprecedented speech to top military leaders today. The president was speaking about his...

23m ago

Boy on scooter struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital following a collision in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, Toronto police said. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingston Road and Mason Road,...

40m ago

Two more suspects charged in Markham home invasion, shooting and kidnapping

York Regional Police have charged two additional men in connection with a violent home invasion and kidnapping in Markham earlier this month that left a 54-year-old man seriously injured. The incident...

2h ago

