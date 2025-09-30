A one-alarm fire at a North York apartment building sent five people to the hospital late Monday, including three children and a Toronto firefighter.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called to 3020 Keele Street near Downsview Park Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. after reports of heavy smoke on the fourth floor. Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke conditions, but they were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Toronto paramedics confirmed with 680 NewsRadio that five patients were transported to the hospital: two adults, including a Toronto firefighter, and three pediatric patients.

The firefighter sustained minor injuries, while the other adult and the three children suffered serious smoke inhalation. Paramedics said their conditions are not considered life-threatening.

A dog and a cat died in the apartment fire, officials later confirmed.

A shelter bus was set up on scene to provide temporary relief for displaced residents, while crews remained on fire watch and checked for hotspots.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.