Six arrested, multiple illegal firearms seized in Mississauga

As a result, the following individuals were arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 1, 2025 11:29 am.

Peel Regional Police say six people are facing numerous firearm-related charges after a series of proactive investigations in Mississauga led to the recovery of multiple illegal guns.

Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 21, 2025, officers conducted several traffic stops in the areas of Mid-Way Boulevard and Dixie Road, as well as Silver Creek Boulevard and Cawthra Road.

According to police, four separate investigations began when vehicle occupants were found to be in violation of the Cannabis Control Act and/or the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

Subsequent searches uncovered an illegal firearm in each vehicle.

Arrests and charges

As a result, the following individuals were arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences:

Revi Kumar, 28, of Toronto, and Dena Jokhu, 27, of Ajax, were arrested and charged with multiple firearm offences, including unauthorized possession, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, and careless storage. Jokhu also faces an additional charge under the Cannabis Control Act.

Angelinah Nicholson and David Campbell, both 20 and from Brampton, face similar firearm-related charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and careless storage.

Sean Jackson, 48, of Toronto, was also charged with several firearm offences after police say a weapon was found in his vehicle.

In a separate incident, Nathan Davis, 29, of Toronto, was arrested after allegedly committing a Highway Traffic Act offence and attempting to flee on foot.

Police say he was carrying a loaded firearm and was in breach of multiple court orders. In addition to firearm-related charges, Davis faces counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, breach of recognizance, and breach of probation.

All six accused were held for bail hearings and appeared in court.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to contact Peel Regional Police.

Top Stories

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

31m ago

Two children injured in separate scooter collisions in Toronto, raising safety concerns

Two children were hospitalized on Tuesday after being struck by vehicles while riding scooters in separate incidents in Toronto, renewing concerns about scooter safety for young riders. On Tuesday morning,...

42m ago

Auditor general finds Ford government chose many projects backed by lobbyists to receive skills development funds

Ontario's Auditor General Shelley Spence took aim at Doug Ford government's Skills Development Fund in her annual report released on Wednesday. The fund has for years awarded funds to non-profits, unions...

15m ago

Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30...

1h ago

