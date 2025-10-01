Six arrested, multiple illegal firearms seized in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say six people are facing numerous firearm-related charges after a series of proactive investigations in Mississauga led to the recovery of multiple illegal guns.

Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 21, 2025, officers conducted several traffic stops in the areas of Mid-Way Boulevard and Dixie Road, as well as Silver Creek Boulevard and Cawthra Road.

According to police, four separate investigations began when vehicle occupants were found to be in violation of the Cannabis Control Act and/or the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

Subsequent searches uncovered an illegal firearm in each vehicle.

Arrests and charges

As a result, the following individuals were arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences:

Revi Kumar, 28, of Toronto, and Dena Jokhu, 27, of Ajax, were arrested and charged with multiple firearm offences, including unauthorized possession, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, and careless storage. Jokhu also faces an additional charge under the Cannabis Control Act.

Angelinah Nicholson and David Campbell, both 20 and from Brampton, face similar firearm-related charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and careless storage.

Sean Jackson, 48, of Toronto, was also charged with several firearm offences after police say a weapon was found in his vehicle.

In a separate incident, Nathan Davis, 29, of Toronto, was arrested after allegedly committing a Highway Traffic Act offence and attempting to flee on foot.

Police say he was carrying a loaded firearm and was in breach of multiple court orders. In addition to firearm-related charges, Davis faces counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, breach of recognizance, and breach of probation.

All six accused were held for bail hearings and appeared in court.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to contact Peel Regional Police.