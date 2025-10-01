Part of a high-rise apartment building in New York City collapses, no injuries reported

This image provided by the Fire Department of New York, FDNY shows part of a high-rise apartment building that collapsed, leaving a corner of the building in a pile of rubble, in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (FDNY via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 1, 2025 9:14 am.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 10:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Part of a high-rise apartment in New York City collapsed Wednesday morning, leaving a corner of the public housing building a pile of rubble.

The city’s fire department said it had no immediate reports of injuries. It said it was responding to a report of a gas explosion that collapsed an incinerator shaft in the 20-story building in the Bronx. Authorities said no residential units were affected.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this event and the extent of any damage beyond the reported exterior damage to the chimney,” the city’s Housing authority said in a statement.

Video from the scene shows a high-rise with one corner collapsed from the ground floor to the roof. Videos by nearby residents showed a cloud of dust billowing over the block moments after the collapse, which happened around 8:10 am.

The rubble pile was littered with air conditioners, with appear to have been ripped out of apartment windows by the falling bricks.

Mayor Eric Adams said he was briefed about the emergency and officials were still getting a full assessment. “Please avoid the area for your safety,” he wrote on X.

City police said they received 911 calls about a building collapse just after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Mitchel Houses building.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a partial building collapse,” the New York Police Department said in a statement. Firefighters, city building officials and the Con Edison utility provider were on the scene, as officers established a perimeter around the area.

Incinerator shafts in New York City buildings were once used to dispose of trash, which was then burned on site. But they have largely been replaced with trash compactors, which can use the same chutes.

Around half a million New Yorkers live in aging buildings run by the largest housing authority in the nation, known as NYCHA. Tenants in the system’s have complained for decades about rodents, mold and heat and hot water outages.

Many of the properties date back to the 1940s, ‘50s and ’60s. In 2019, a federal monitor was appointed to address chronic problems like lead paint, mold and lack of heat. When he wrapped his five-year term in 2024, the monitor, Bart Schwartz, noted that the overarching issue for residents remained the “poor physical state of NYCHA’s buildings.”

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30...

14m ago

Police investigating vehicle fire, gunshots in Brampton neighbourhood

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a vehicle fire and reports of gunshots early Wednesday morning in a residential area of Brampton. Officers were called to the area of Caledon Crescent and...

2h ago

Mississauga staff push for citywide ban on consumer fireworks after surge in complaints

Mississauga could soon join neighbouring municipalities in outlawing consumer fireworks altogether, as city staff recommend sweeping new restrictions aimed at curbing safety risks, noise complaints, and...

4h ago

Man killed in late-night motorcycle collision in Hamilton

A 44-year-old man from Port Dover has died following a late-night collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck in Hamilton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 11 p.m....

17m ago

