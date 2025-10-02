Ontario MPP Chris Scott takes leave despite calls for resignation

MPP Chris Scott is seen in this undated image. Scott was removed from caucus on Sept. 22 following his arrest over the weekend. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2025 12:36 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 12:44 pm.

An Ontario member of provincial parliament facing domestic violence charges says he is taking a short leave.

Chris Scott was elected in February to represent Sault Ste. Marie for the Progressive Conservatives, but was kicked out of caucus shortly after his arrest last month.

He was charged with assault and assault with a weapon — which police allege in court records was a high chair — and his case is next due in court Oct. 22.

Scott has issued a statement today saying he is taking a short leave from non-essential public appearances but remains fully committed to serving the people of Sault Ste. Marie.

“My office remains open to help residents with casework, government programs, and everyday issues,” Scott’s statement reads. “Constituency services will continue without interruption, and my work as your MPP continues.”

The NDP, whose candidate finished a very close second to Scott in the election, has called for Scott to resign.

Scott says he has a lawyer and has confidence in the criminal justice system, but will not be commenting further on the charges.

“While the case is before the court, it is inappropriate to comment further about the charges,” his statement continued. “Out of respect for everyone involved – especially my children – I ask that my family’s privacy be respected through this process.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Border services reporting kiosk outage, Toronto Pearson among airports affected

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has reported an outage with their Primary Inspection Kiosks impacting some airports across the country, including Toronto Pearson Airport. Pearson says the outage...

44m ago

30 arrested, millions in stolen vehicles and drugs seized by Niagara police

Niagara police say a sweeping organized crime investigation has led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars in stolen vehicles, drugs, cash, and firearms. The year-long probe,...

2h ago

Ontario asks if 'moon shot' projects should go ahead under special economic zone law

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is moving ahead with its plan to create so-called special economic zones to push forward projects it deems important, and is considering including "moon shot" ideas...

17m ago

Ontario college support workers hold rallies amid ongoing strike

Ontario's college support workers held rallies at several colleges across the province on Thursday, as the ongoing strike is about to enter its fourth week. Around 400 people gathered at Humber College's...

58m ago

Top Stories

Border services reporting kiosk outage, Toronto Pearson among airports affected

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has reported an outage with their Primary Inspection Kiosks impacting some airports across the country, including Toronto Pearson Airport. Pearson says the outage...

44m ago

30 arrested, millions in stolen vehicles and drugs seized by Niagara police

Niagara police say a sweeping organized crime investigation has led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars in stolen vehicles, drugs, cash, and firearms. The year-long probe,...

2h ago

Ontario asks if 'moon shot' projects should go ahead under special economic zone law

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is moving ahead with its plan to create so-called special economic zones to push forward projects it deems important, and is considering including "moon shot" ideas...

17m ago

Ontario college support workers hold rallies amid ongoing strike

Ontario's college support workers held rallies at several colleges across the province on Thursday, as the ongoing strike is about to enter its fourth week. Around 400 people gathered at Humber College's...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Nuit Blanche 2025: How to get around the city all night long

As Toronto prepares for the annual Nuit Blanche art exhibition, event goers can expect all night TTC service with some road closures; here's what you need to know.

2h ago

2:19
College support staff block campus entrance as Ontario-wide strike continues

Unionized college support staff blocked the entrance to Humber College North as a provincial-wide strike continues for its fourth week.

44m ago

2:13
Export permit denied for Marineland belugas

Ottawa has nixed plans to export Marineland's belugas. Belugas may only be exported for research or if it's in the animals' best interest. But with the park closed, it's not clear what will happen to the animals now.

16h ago

2:50
Resident raising concerns about noise and traffic from Kennedy GO Station and construction

A Scarborough resident is speaking out about what he says are disruptive announcements coming from the Kennedy GO station and traffic problems from construction. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:33
Warm weekend followed by a cooldown

Warm and sunny weather will be on hand as the Blue Jay's begin their playoff run in Toronto although a cooldown is expected to follow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

More Videos