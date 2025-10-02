Ontario MPP Chris Scott takes leave despite calls for resignation

An Ontario member of provincial parliament facing domestic violence charges says he is taking a short leave.

Chris Scott was elected in February to represent Sault Ste. Marie for the Progressive Conservatives, but was kicked out of caucus shortly after his arrest last month.

He was charged with assault and assault with a weapon — which police allege in court records was a high chair — and his case is next due in court Oct. 22.

Scott has issued a statement today saying he is taking a short leave from non-essential public appearances but remains fully committed to serving the people of Sault Ste. Marie.

“My office remains open to help residents with casework, government programs, and everyday issues,” Scott’s statement reads. “Constituency services will continue without interruption, and my work as your MPP continues.”

The NDP, whose candidate finished a very close second to Scott in the election, has called for Scott to resign.

Scott says he has a lawyer and has confidence in the criminal justice system, but will not be commenting further on the charges.

“While the case is before the court, it is inappropriate to comment further about the charges,” his statement continued. “Out of respect for everyone involved – especially my children – I ask that my family’s privacy be respected through this process.”