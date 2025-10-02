Man sought after allegedly watching women inside Toronto office building washroom

According to police, a man entered an office tower and proceeded into a women's washroom. While inside, he allegedly watched women in their private stalls. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 2, 2025 12:18 pm.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of voyeurism after he was allegedly caught watching women inside a downtown office building washroom.

Investigators say the incident happened on Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Yonge Street, one of the city’s busiest intersections.

According to police, a man entered an office tower and proceeded into a women’s washroom. While inside, he allegedly watched women in their private stalls.

The suspect was confronted by individuals at the scene and escorted out of the building before officers arrived.

Police describe the man as being between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, brown eyes, black hair and an unshaven appearance. He was last seen wearing silver earrings and a silver chain necklace.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect.

Top Stories

Border services reporting kiosk outage, Toronto Pearson among airports affected

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has reported an outage with their Primary Inspection Kiosks impacting some airports across the country, including Toronto Pearson Airport. Pearson says the outage...

44m ago

Ontario MPP Chris Scott takes leave despite calls for resignation

An Ontario member of provincial parliament facing domestic violence charges says he is taking a short leave. Chris Scott was elected in February to represent Sault Ste. Marie for the Progressive Conservatives,...

1h ago

30 arrested, millions in stolen vehicles and drugs seized by Niagara police

Niagara police say a sweeping organized crime investigation has led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars in stolen vehicles, drugs, cash, and firearms. The year-long probe,...

2h ago

Ontario asks if 'moon shot' projects should go ahead under special economic zone law

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is moving ahead with its plan to create so-called special economic zones to push forward projects it deems important, and is considering including "moon shot" ideas...

17m ago

