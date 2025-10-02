Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of voyeurism after he was allegedly caught watching women inside a downtown office building washroom.

Investigators say the incident happened on Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Yonge Street, one of the city’s busiest intersections.

According to police, a man entered an office tower and proceeded into a women’s washroom. While inside, he allegedly watched women in their private stalls.

The suspect was confronted by individuals at the scene and escorted out of the building before officers arrived.

Police describe the man as being between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, brown eyes, black hair and an unshaven appearance. He was last seen wearing silver earrings and a silver chain necklace.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect.