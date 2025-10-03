House gutted in overnight fire in Keelesdale

A two-alarm fire tore through a home in Toronto’s Keelesdale neighbourhood overnight, leaving the property completely gutted but causing no reported injuries.

Toronto Fire Services says crews were called to the northeast corner of Keele Street and Ypres Road, near Eglinton Avenue West, shortly after midnight on Friday.

When firefighters arrived, the house was already fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to multiple vehicles on the property and threatening nearby homes.

Residents in neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it spread further, though officials say the home was destroyed.

By early morning, crews remained on scene conducting a fire watch to ensure no hotspots reignited.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.