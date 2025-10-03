The U.S. government has shut down: why, for how long, and are Canadians impacted?

Democrats and Republicans are clashing south of the border, and it’s led to a government shutdown.

The two parties are locked in a dispute over health-care funding, but the standoff has also led to federal services being suspended, workers not getting paid, funding for “blue” states being cut, and a flurry of memes and AI videos that have been described as racist.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with NBC News senior Washington editor Sarah Mimms about the cause of the shut down, the impact on Americans, how long this may last, and what problems this could cause for Canadian travellers and businesses.