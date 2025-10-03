The Big Story

The U.S. government has shut down: why, for how long, and are Canadians impacted?

The American flag over the Capitol is illuminated by the early morning light on the first day of a government shutdown, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 3, 2025 7:12 am.

Democrats and Republicans are clashing south of the border, and it’s led to a government shutdown.

The two parties are locked in a dispute over health-care funding, but the standoff has also led to federal services being suspended, workers not getting paid, funding for “blue” states being cut, and a flurry of memes and AI videos that have been described as racist.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with NBC News senior Washington editor Sarah Mimms about the cause of the shut down, the impact on Americans, how long this may last, and what problems this could cause for Canadian travellers and businesses.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
'Very unstable': Parents at Toronto Catholic school voice frustration over ongoing teacher shortages

Parents at James Culnan Catholic School say they are running out of patience, as classrooms at the west-end elementary school remain without permanent teachers more than a month into the school year. Families...

3m ago

Man critically injured in fire at Toronto affordable housing building

A man is in life-threatening condition following an early-morning fire at a city-run affordable housing building on Dovercourt Road. Toronto paramedics say they were called to 321 Dovercourt Road, near...

1h ago

Toronto set for summer-like weekend in October sunshine

Toronto is in for a stretch of spectacular fall weather, with daytime highs more typical of July than October. Forecasts indicate that Friday will reach 25 °C under clear skies, followed by sunny highs...

47m ago

Canada Post to table new global offers Friday amid prolonged labour dispute

After weeks of stalled negotiations and mounting pressure on both sides, Canada Post is set to present new global offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Friday. The meeting comes...

3h ago

