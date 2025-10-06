Oilers, superstar Connor McDavid agree to contract extension

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates the win over the Florida Panthers following Game 4 action of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on Saturday June 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 6, 2025 12:32 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 12:53 pm.

The Edmonton Oilers have secured the future of their franchise cornerstone, announcing that captain Connor McDavid has agreed to a contract extension ahead of the 2025/26 NHL season.

It is reportedly a two-year, $25 million extension that will pay McDavid an average annual value of $12.5 million. McDavid’s current contract, which was set to expire next summer, is currently $12.5 million.

McDavid took to social media to confirm he’s staying in Edmonton past this season.

The 28-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent, a scenario that had fueled months of speculation about his long-term future in Edmonton. Instead, the three-time Hart Trophy winner and widely regarded best player in hockey has committed to remaining with the team that drafted him first overall in 2015.

The star centre has been the face of the franchise for a decade, amassing more than 1,000 career points. His decision to extend with Edmonton provides stability for a roster already carrying significant commitments to Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Darnell Nurse.

Related:

McDavid and the Oilers have advanced to two consecutive Stanley Cup finals, losing twice to the Florida Panthers, and have qualified for the playoffs in six straight seasons.

In addition to his three Hart Trophy wins, McDavid has won five Art Ross Trophies, the 2022/23 Conn Smythe, four Ted Lindsay Awards and the Rocket Richard in 2022/23. He’s amassed 1,082 points across 712 regular-season games and 150 points in 96 playoff games.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, in addition to locking up McDavid, the Oilers agreed to a seven-year, $49-million contract extension with defenceman Jake Walman.

The Oilers acquired Walman from the San Jose Sharks last season for a conditional 2026 1st-round draft pick. Walman had a goal and eight points in 22 regular-season games with the Oilers, and two goals and 10 points in 22 playoff games.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

39m ago

'Smirnoff's next': Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling...

1h ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

34m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Top Stories

Illegal graffiti getting worse, Toronto business and home owners say

On a stretch of Dupont Street between Spadina Road and Ossington Avenue in the Annex neighbourhood, several home and business owners say their properties continue to be tagged. "Many times you get it...

Speakers Corner

39m ago

'Smirnoff's next': Ford doubles down on pulling Crown Royal from LCBO shelves

Premier Doug Ford is escalating his fight with spirits giant Diageo, vowing to pull Crown Royal and other popular brands from LCBO shelves if the company follows through on plans to shutter a bottling...

1h ago

Ontario school boards urge Ford to halt plan to scrap speed cameras

Ontario's school boards are jointly urging the provincial government not to proceed with Premier Doug Ford's plan to get rid of speed cameras. A statement today from the province's four publicly funded...

34m ago

Four charged after $85K liquor theft ring busted in GTA, drugs seized

Four Mississauga residents are facing a slate of charges after Halton police and LCBO investigators dismantled what they describe as an organized theft ring responsible for stealing more than $85,000 worth...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in game 2, lead series 2-0

The Blue Jays hit 5 home runs in their win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, while Trey Yesavage struck out 11 batters in his playoff debut. Lindsay Dunn recaps the game.

15h ago

2:51
Warm Monday before a return to fall weather

After a warm weekend, Monday will see more summer-like temperatures ahead of wet conditions on Tuesday, just as cool weather moves in for the rest of the week.

18h ago

2:52
Restaurants across Canada seeing boost from Jays playoff push

Baseball fever is back and its spreading beyond the ballpark. Restaurants across the country are packed with fans cheering on the home team and staff say business is booming. Catalina Gillies reports.

19h ago

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

20h ago

1:51
Blue Jays beat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the post-season with a big win over the New York Yankees in game 1 of their series. Lindsay Dunn recaps all the highlights and post-game reaction.
More Videos