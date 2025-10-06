Oilers, superstar Connor McDavid agree to contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers have secured the future of their franchise cornerstone, announcing that captain Connor McDavid has agreed to a contract extension ahead of the 2025/26 NHL season.

It is reportedly a two-year, $25 million extension that will pay McDavid an average annual value of $12.5 million. McDavid’s current contract, which was set to expire next summer, is currently $12.5 million.

McDavid took to social media to confirm he’s staying in Edmonton past this season.

Our journey here continues ???????? pic.twitter.com/7YytCvszz2 — Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) October 6, 2025

The 28-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent, a scenario that had fueled months of speculation about his long-term future in Edmonton. Instead, the three-time Hart Trophy winner and widely regarded best player in hockey has committed to remaining with the team that drafted him first overall in 2015.

The star centre has been the face of the franchise for a decade, amassing more than 1,000 career points. His decision to extend with Edmonton provides stability for a roster already carrying significant commitments to Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Darnell Nurse.

McDavid and the Oilers have advanced to two consecutive Stanley Cup finals, losing twice to the Florida Panthers, and have qualified for the playoffs in six straight seasons.

In addition to his three Hart Trophy wins, McDavid has won five Art Ross Trophies, the 2022/23 Conn Smythe, four Ted Lindsay Awards and the Rocket Richard in 2022/23. He’s amassed 1,082 points across 712 regular-season games and 150 points in 96 playoff games.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, in addition to locking up McDavid, the Oilers agreed to a seven-year, $49-million contract extension with defenceman Jake Walman.

The Oilers acquired Walman from the San Jose Sharks last season for a conditional 2026 1st-round draft pick. Walman had a goal and eight points in 22 regular-season games with the Oilers, and two goals and 10 points in 22 playoff games.