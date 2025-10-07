Toronto sees first rain in weeks as fall chill moves in

Environment Canada says Tuesday's forecast calls for showers throughout the day with a risk of thunderstorms and rainfall amounts between 10 and 20 millimetres. Photo: Getty. redtea

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 7, 2025 8:37 am.

After an extended stretch of dry, mild weather, Toronto is finally seeing its first significant rainfall in weeks as showers moved into the city early Tuesday morning, marking a shift toward cooler daytime highs and crisp overnight lows.

Environment Canada says Tuesday’s forecast calls for showers throughout the day with a risk of thunderstorms and rainfall amounts between 10 and 20 millimetres.

Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, with a high of 21°C and a humidex of 27. Conditions are expected to clear by late evening, with temperatures dropping to 8°C overnight.

The rain will give way to a stretch of sunshine beginning Wednesday, though daytime highs will be noticeably cooler.

After an extended stretch of dry, mild weather, Toronto is finally seeing its first significant rainfall in weeks as showers moved into the city. Photo: Unsplash.

Sunshine returns, but with an autumn chill

Wednesday’s high in Toronto is expected to be 15°C, with an overnight low of 5°C. Thursday’s high is expected to be 14°C, followed by a warmer end to the week, with temperatures reaching 18°C on Friday.

Historically, Toronto’s average high for the second week of October sits around 15–16°C, with average lows near 7°C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada records. That means this week’s forecast is right in line with seasonal norms, though Tuesday’s humidex of 27 was unusually warm for this time of year.

Related:

In recent years, Toronto has experienced significant fluctuations in early October weather. In 2022, daytime highs reached 23°C during the second week of the month, while in 2020, overnight lows dipped close to the freezing mark. Last year, October 2024 brought a similar pattern to this week: a rainy start followed by several days of clear, cool sunshine.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man faces new charges linked to multiple shootings in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont.

A man from Innisfil is facing a growing list of firearm-related charges after investigators connected him to a series of shootings across southern Ontario that saw more than 100 rounds fired at multiple...

1h ago

Ford government blocks public livestreams of school board committee meetings

The Ford government is restricting public access to school board committee meetings. CityNews has learned that the province's Ministry of Education has directed school boards under its jurisdiction,...

16m ago

Driver charged after wild DVP crash involving guardrail stunt

A man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a dramatic overnight crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that police say began as a street race and ended with another driver injured. Toronto...

updated

3h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man faces new charges linked to multiple shootings in Vaughan, Brampton and London, Ont.

A man from Innisfil is facing a growing list of firearm-related charges after investigators connected him to a series of shootings across southern Ontario that saw more than 100 rounds fired at multiple...

1h ago

Ford government blocks public livestreams of school board committee meetings

The Ford government is restricting public access to school board committee meetings. CityNews has learned that the province's Ministry of Education has directed school boards under its jurisdiction,...

16m ago

Driver charged after wild DVP crash involving guardrail stunt

A man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a dramatic overnight crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that police say began as a street race and ended with another driver injured. Toronto...

updated

3h ago

Blue Jays eye ALDS sweep: What to know before Game 3 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from advancing to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. After two emphatic victories at Rogers Centre, the Jays carry a commanding...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Etobicoke residents file lawsuit against city over homeless shelter

The 'New Toronto Initiative' is suing the city, local councillor and a consultant over plans to build a new homeless shelter for seniors at 66 Third Street in Etobicoke. Michelle Mackey reports.

11h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Woman dies after being pinned under TTC bus

Footage from the scene at Royal York subway station shows the aftermath of an incident where an elderly woman died after being pinned under a TTC bus.

18h ago

1:45
Vaughan residents concerned over frequent shootings: 'It's very disturbing'

After the seventh reported shooting in Vaughan within a month, some residents say they are disturbed by the recent gun activity.

18h ago

2:03
Ford threatens to pull Smirnoff, Crown Royal out of LCBO stores

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his threats to pull Diageo-owned alcohol brands from LCBO including Crown Royal and Smirnoff, amid the closures of some Canadian warehouses.

20h ago

2:25
'It's getting out of control': Business and home owners say the graffiti problem in Toronto is getting worse

A growing number of homes and business in Toronto are getting tagged with illegal graffiti. People on the receiving end say the City needs to do more to curb the problem. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos