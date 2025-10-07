Toronto sees first rain in weeks as fall chill moves in

After an extended stretch of dry, mild weather, Toronto is finally seeing its first significant rainfall in weeks as showers moved into the city early Tuesday morning, marking a shift toward cooler daytime highs and crisp overnight lows.

Environment Canada says Tuesday’s forecast calls for showers throughout the day with a risk of thunderstorms and rainfall amounts between 10 and 20 millimetres.

Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, with a high of 21°C and a humidex of 27. Conditions are expected to clear by late evening, with temperatures dropping to 8°C overnight.

The rain will give way to a stretch of sunshine beginning Wednesday, though daytime highs will be noticeably cooler.

Sunshine returns, but with an autumn chill

Wednesday’s high in Toronto is expected to be 15°C, with an overnight low of 5°C. Thursday’s high is expected to be 14°C, followed by a warmer end to the week, with temperatures reaching 18°C on Friday.

Historically, Toronto’s average high for the second week of October sits around 15–16°C, with average lows near 7°C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada records. That means this week’s forecast is right in line with seasonal norms, though Tuesday’s humidex of 27 was unusually warm for this time of year.

In recent years, Toronto has experienced significant fluctuations in early October weather. In 2022, daytime highs reached 23°C during the second week of the month, while in 2020, overnight lows dipped close to the freezing mark. Last year, October 2024 brought a similar pattern to this week: a rainy start followed by several days of clear, cool sunshine.

