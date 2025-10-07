Warm weather, lack of rain slowing salmon run in GTA streams

It's salmon run time but the warm weather and lack of rain may be affecting the migration up GTA area creeks and rivers. Audra Brown with how you can help the TRCA monitor the salmon population around the city.

By Lucas Casaletto and Audra Brown

Posted October 7, 2025 6:34 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 6:36 am.

The annual salmon run is underway across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), but conservation experts say unseasonably warm weather and a lack of rainfall may be slowing the migration in local creeks and rivers.

Colin Love with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) says the natural spectacle remains one of the GTA’s most remarkable seasonal events.

“We’re so lucky, you know, here in the GTA to have this incredible phenomenon literally happen right in our backyard,” Love told CityNews.

Typically, rainfall helps trigger salmon to move upstream, but this year’s dry conditions have delayed activity in some waterways. Love notes that while the region once supported Atlantic salmon, urban development and habitat loss led to their extirpation. Today, the runs are primarily composed of introduced species, such as Chinook and Coho salmon.

“The decision at the time was to introduce Pacific salmon… to this day, that is what we’re often still seeing complete the migration.”

Asked whether the absence of salmon in certain creeks should raise concern, Love said the conditions are not unusual.

“It’s not surprising given the temperature. It’s not a concern at this point,” he explained. “To some extent, this is where we can’t exactly predict when these natural phenomena are going to be happening.”

The TRCA says the salmon run can continue into late October, depending on weather patterns. Conservation officials encourage residents to visit local rivers and streams to witness the migration, but remind the public to observe from a distance and avoid disturbing the fish.

