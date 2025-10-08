Molecular discovery that won Nobel Prize in chemistry is likened to ‘Harry Potter’ enchanted handbag

This undated image provided by the University of California, Berkeley shows Omar Yaghi, who was one of three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. (Brittany Hosea-Small, University of California, Berkeley via AP)

By Kostya Manenkov And Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted October 8, 2025 3:30 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 7:56 am.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for their development of metal–organic frameworks that could play a part in solving some of humanity’s greatest challenges. An expert likened the discovery to Hermione Granger’s enchanted handbag in the fictional “Harry Potter” series.

From capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or sucking water out of dry desert air, the trio’s new form of molecular architecture can absorb and contain gases inside stable metal organic frameworks.

The frameworks can be compared to the timber framework of a house, and Hermione’s famous beaded handbag, in that they are small on the outside but very large on the inside, according to Olof Ramström, a member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The chemists worked separately but added to each other’s breakthroughs, which began in 1989 with Robson.

“Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a news release.

The committee cited the potential for using the frameworks to separating so-called “forever chemicals” from water.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a group of chemicals that have been around for decades and have now spread into the air, water and soil. They are also referred to as “forever chemicals.”

Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced Wednesday’s prize in Stockholm. It was the third prize announced this week.

Robson, 88, is affiliated with the University of Melbourne in Australia. Kitagawa, 74, is with Japan’s Kyoto University and Yaghi, 60, with the University of California, Berkeley.

Kitagawa spoke to the committee, and the press, over the phone Wednesday after his win was announced.

“I’m deeply honored and delighted that my long-standing research has been recognized,” he said.

The 88-year-old Robson, in a phone call with The Associated Press, said he was “very pleased of course and a bit stunned as well.”

“This is a major thing that happens late in life when I’m not really in a condition to withstand it all,” he said. “But here we are.”

The 2024 prize was awarded to David Baker, a biochemist at the University of Washington in Seattle, and to Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, computer scientists at Google DeepMind, a British-American artificial intelligence research laboratory based in London.

The three were awarded for discovering powerful techniques to decode and even design novel proteins, the building blocks of life. Their work used advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, and holds the potential to transform how new drugs and other materials are made.

The first Nobel of 2025 was announced Monday. The prize in medicine went to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Dr. Shimon Sakaguchi for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.

Tuesday’s physics prize went to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis for their research on the weird world of subatomic quantum tunneling that advances the power of everyday digital communications and computing.

This year’s Nobel announcements continue with the literature prize Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics prize next Monday.

The award ceremony will be held Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the prizes. Nobel was a wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite. He died in 1896.

___

Dazio reported from Berlin. Christina Larson in Washington and Rod McGuirk in Melbourne, Australia.

___

AP Nobel Prizes: https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Kostya Manenkov And Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press




