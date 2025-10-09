9 people arrested at demonstration in Toronto’s downtown core

Toronto police arrested nine people at a demonstration in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday night.

Officers say they were managing a protest near University Avenue and Richmond Street West at approximately 7:45 p.m., when a group of demonstrators deliberately obstructed a major intersection, impeding the flow of traffic.

“When officers issued lawful instructions directing demonstrators to clear the roadway, some individuals refused to comply and remained uncooperative,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday.

“All of the accused parties actively interfered with officers in the execution of their duties,” authorities added. “As a result of their actions, the accused were subsequently placed under arrest.”

Nine people were ultimately arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, common nuisance and obstructing police.

Authorities did not comment on the nature of the protest.