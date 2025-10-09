Canada Post union switching from countrywide to rotating strikes

A Canada Post mailbox is pictured in Richmond, B.C. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2025 10:17 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 11:22 pm.

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees says it will switch from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning, in a move that will get mail and parcels moving again.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says rotating strikes will begin at 6 a.m. local time.

Its announcement comes a day after the union met with the federal minister responsible for Canada Post.

The union says it met with Joël Lightbound on Wednesday evening, voicing concerns about recently announced changes to the postal service’s mandate to overhaul its operations.

Among the changes are an expansion of community mailboxes and the closure of some rural post offices.

The union says it asked Lightbound to roll back the changes but that he said they would stand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

