More than 1,100 stolen cars valued at $84M intercepted by authorities so far this year

CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 9, 2025 3:33 pm.

The Government of Canada boasted about the successful results of its national action plan on combatting auto theft on Thursday.

Officials say the plan has driven targeted efforts to prevent vehicle theft, recover stolen vehicles and stop their export, all while combating organized criminal networks.

“Auto theft is declining because of our strong partnerships with law enforcement, industry and provincial governments,” Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement. “Together, we are working to disrupt the organized crime groups who are at the centre of this and so many other crimes that affect our communities.”

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has noted that it successfully intercepted 2,277 stolen vehicles in 2024, which is 25 per cent more cars than the 1,185 stolen vehicles the agency has intercepted so far this year.

At Thursday’s press conference, the government pointed to successful actions like a strategy it developed to share available data about a car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) between external partners, such as Équité and Carfax.

Funds have also been given to the Government of Quebec to support intelligence sharing between local law enforcement and the CBSA so that they can quickly take custody of stolen vehicles intercepted at ports and rail yards.

The government says it has increased examinations of export cargo containers using RCMP vehicle detection technology, along with targeted security assessments of high-risk port facilities in Vancouver, Montreal, and Halifax.

It has also awarded grants for 8 projects valued at $150,000 each to Canadian companies who develop solutions to deter and prevent vehicle theft.

According to the latest data from Équité Association, an advocacy group which supports the Canadian insurance industry, auto thefts have continued to decline nationally in 2025, with a 19 per cent decrease reported in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

“Our border services officers are making a real difference in securing the supply chain and disrupting criminal activity at our borders,” CBSA President Erin O’Gorman said in a statement. “We have enhanced our ability to analyze data on stolen vehicles, increased the targeting of shipping containers, and maintain our commitment to act on 100% of referrals from law enforcement partners.”

“We are encouraged by the progress made through the National Action Plan, and will continue to work with partners to strengthen our efforts,” O’Gorman added.

Durham College student barred from attending convocation because of religious symbol

Harwinder Singh still hasn't received his degree from Durham College, after venue security stopped him from attending his own convocation because of the kirpan. Singh was wearing the kirpan -- a...

54m ago

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after 'Islamophobic attack,' family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

53m ago

Frost advisory issued for Toronto, most of southern Ontario

A frost advisory was issued by Environment Canada for Toronto and most of southern Ontario on Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop to just above freezing overnight. The overnight low for Thursday...

1h ago

Two fined after illegal drone flights over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays playoff games

Toronto police say two people have been charged after flying drones over Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays' current postseason run. The incidents happened on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, when the Blue Jays hosted...

3h ago

