Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced Thursday that the TTC will restore Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway service to pre-pandemic levels starting Oct. 12, part of a broader push to expand transit as more Torontonians return to in-office work.

The TTC says riders on Line 2 can expect trains every two minutes and 20 seconds during the morning rush hour, with more frequent service throughout the day. The change will add six additional trains during peak periods, creating capacity for up to 6,000 more passengers.

Mayor Chow, speaking at the announcement Thursday morning, said the move reflects the city’s commitment to improving reliability and frequency across the system.

“Torontonians deserve better, more frequent transit, and we continue to work towards providing just that,” Chow said. “[Thursday’s] announced service increase will benefit thousands of customers who use Line 2 daily.”

Service increases beyond TTC subway

The TTC confirmed that several bus routes will also see improvements beginning Oct. 12:

72 Pape: Adjusted trip times in early morning and late evening to better connect with Line 2 and the 325 Don Mills night bus.

Adjusted trip times in early morning and late evening to better connect with Line 2 and the 325 Don Mills night bus. 73 Royal York: Additional buses in the late evening on weekends, plus schedule adjustments to align with subway service.

Additional buses in the late evening on weekends, plus schedule adjustments to align with subway service. 94 Wellesley: Service boosted to every 10 minutes, with Sunday service starting earlier at 8 a.m. to provide an alternate route for riders affected by 506 Carlton diversions.

TTC Chair Jamaal Myers said the changes are about “getting the basics right” for riders, ensuring faster and more reliable service in both peak and off-peak periods.

Meeting post-pandemic demand

As office towers across downtown Toronto welcome more workers, TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said the agency is responding to shifting ridership patterns.

“With more people returning to in-office work this fall, the TTC is ensuring that we can meet the demand by adding capacity in the right places at the right times,” Lali said. “This is the first of several service increases that we plan to implement this fall.”

The TTC says the October changes mark the beginning of a phased expansion of service across the network, with further adjustments expected in the coming months.

A full list of service changes is available on the TTC’s website.