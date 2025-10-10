Maple Leafs move Monday game to 2 p.m. to avoid conflict with Blue Jays

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will see a change on Monday as the team moves the time of their home game against the Detroit Red Wings to 2 p.m.

Originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. puck drop, the shift was announced in a media release on Friday.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) says the change is “to avoid a conflict and create a double header that Toronto sports fans will certainly be thankful for.”

Monday’s Game 2 of the Blue Jays’ ALCS will either start at 4:38 p.m. or 5:03 p.m. This depends on whether the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers win the other ALDS.

“The Blue Jays’ playoff run has electrified the entire city, and we’re excited to do our part in ensuring that fans don’t miss a single pitch,” said Keith Pelley, President & CEO of MLSE.

Following the Leafs’ afternoon game, fans will be able to stay at the Scotiabank Arena to watch the Blue Jays’ ALCS game on the venue’s videoboard.

How to watch the Blue Jays on Sunday

Ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS on Monday, the Blue Jays will host the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners in Game 1 on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET/ 5:08 p.m. PT. The game will be available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.