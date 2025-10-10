Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

Photo shows the scene of an attempted robbery in Vaughan. (Matt Wilkins/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 10, 2025 2:38 pm.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 2:39 pm.

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police.

Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive and Famous Avenue just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say a vehicle reversed into the front window of the story, but the suspects were unable to gain entry and did not steal anything.

An officer with YRP told CityNews that the same store is believed to have been the same target of a separate attempted robbery that was thwarted on Tuesday afternoon.

In that case, police say a man entered the store and spoke with staff. He allegedly propped open the inner door, which employees quickly managed to close.

At the same time, police say six masked men emerged from a dark-coloured SUV and approached the store, at least one carrying a hammer. When the group realized the doors were locked, they fled in the waiting vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and nothing was stolen. Investigators released suspect descriptions and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

20m ago

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

5h ago

Mail delivery set to resume as Canada Post workers to switch to rotating strikes

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning. The...

4h ago

8 protesters arrested after forcing their way into Toronto MP’s office, police say

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday after protesters forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s office in Toronto and refused to leave, according to police. Officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

20m ago

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

5h ago

Mail delivery set to resume as Canada Post workers to switch to rotating strikes

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning. The...

4h ago

8 protesters arrested after forcing their way into Toronto MP’s office, police say

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday after protesters forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s office in Toronto and refused to leave, according to police. Officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

19h ago

2:12
Sikh student barred from Durham College convocation over religious symbol

A Durham College student says he was stopped from attending his convocation because of his kirpan — a sacred Sikh symbol. The college points to its inclusion policy, while advocates call the incident unacceptable. Brandon Rowe reports.

21h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.
1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.
2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.
More Videos