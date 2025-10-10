A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police.

Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive and Famous Avenue just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say a vehicle reversed into the front window of the story, but the suspects were unable to gain entry and did not steal anything.

An officer with YRP told CityNews that the same store is believed to have been the same target of a separate attempted robbery that was thwarted on Tuesday afternoon.

In that case, police say a man entered the store and spoke with staff. He allegedly propped open the inner door, which employees quickly managed to close.

At the same time, police say six masked men emerged from a dark-coloured SUV and approached the store, at least one carrying a hammer. When the group realized the doors were locked, they fled in the waiting vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and nothing was stolen. Investigators released suspect descriptions and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.