The Big Story

Will Trump’s peace plan actually end the war in Gaza?

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with President Donald Trump after a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 10, 2025 8:14 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 8:16 am.

Israel and Hamas edged closer this week to ending their devastating two-year war after agreeing on the initial terms of President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan.

An exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners is expected this weekend, paving the way to an imminent ceasefire.

But the initial agreement leaves crucial sticking points to be resolved in a future phase of negotiations – including whether Hamas will agree to give up its weapons.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Jon Allen, former Canadian ambassador to Israel and Senior Fellow at the Bill Graham Centre for Contemporary International History, to discuss what the deal could entail, and why there’s still uncertainty about whether it’ll translate into a permanent end to the war.

Top Stories

Firefighters injured after tractor-trailer collides with fire truck on Hwy. 401

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer slammed into a fire truck on Highway 401 near Newtonville Road, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The...

46m ago

What we know about the next steps as a ceasefire begins in Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — Bombardment stopped and Israeli troops pulled back in Gaza on Friday under a breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. But will the agreement lead, as U.S. President Donald Trump...

12m ago

'It lives': How 'OK Blue Jays' became a timeless ballpark tradition in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016, and with more October baseball guaranteed at Rogers Centre, fans can count on one...

33m ago

Canada Post union switching from countrywide to rotating strikes

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees says it will switch from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning, in a move that will get mail and parcels moving again. The...

9h ago

