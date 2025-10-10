Will Trump’s peace plan actually end the war in Gaza?

Israel and Hamas edged closer this week to ending their devastating two-year war after agreeing on the initial terms of President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan.

An exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners is expected this weekend, paving the way to an imminent ceasefire.

But the initial agreement leaves crucial sticking points to be resolved in a future phase of negotiations – including whether Hamas will agree to give up its weapons.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Jon Allen, former Canadian ambassador to Israel and Senior Fellow at the Bill Graham Centre for Contemporary International History, to discuss what the deal could entail, and why there’s still uncertainty about whether it’ll translate into a permanent end to the war.