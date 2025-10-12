4 people were killed and 20 more were injured in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, sheriff says

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2025 9:46 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2025 10:40 am.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A mass shooting at a crowded bar on an idyllic South Carolina island has left four people dead and at least 20 injured, officials say.

The shooting occurred early Sunday at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, officials said. A large crowd was at the scene when sheriff’s deputies arrived and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on the social media platform X.

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones,” the statement said.

Four people were found dead at the scene, and at least 20 other people were injured. Among the injured, four were in critical condition at area hospitals.

The victims’ identities were not released.

“COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County,” U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace posted on X. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Battle-tested Jays, Mariners ready to rumble in ALCS opener tonight

One team is rested, the other running on fumes. But both are excited, battle-tested and confident as the best-of-seven American League Championship Series opens tonight at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays,...

4h ago

Son charged with mother's murder in Simcoe area, police concerned for missing man

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve arrested one person in a homicide investigation in Simcoe and continue to search for a missing person as part of the investigation.  Police say officers...

53m ago

Viral photo appears to show Justin Trudeau kissing Katy Perry on a yacht

Things are heating up between Justin Trudeau and “Dark Horse” singer Katy Perry. The former prime minister of Canada was seen kissing the Grammy-nominated pop star on her 24-metre yacht off the...

3h ago

Senator says she was never told her 2005 surgery would leave her sterile

OTTAWA — A Quebec senator says she was never told by her doctor that a surgical procedure she went through in 2005 would render her unable to have children, and hopes her story can advance a broader...

6h ago

