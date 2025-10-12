Milton man, who was on Gaza-bound flotilla, expected to return Sunday

Three of the six Canadians detained by Israeli forces, while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition have been released, but the others remain in custody.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2025 6:18 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2025 6:19 pm.

A Milton man who was aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla, the Conscience, is expected to arrive in Toronto on Sunday evening.

Khurram Musti Khan, from Milton, is expected to land at Pearson International Airport from Istanbul, Turkey.

The Israeli military interception last week involved a flotilla of nine boats in the Mediterranean Sea. The activists aboard them had been attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, a total of 145 activists were brought to shore for processing and deportation in Israel following the interception. It came after nearly 450 activists, including European lawmakers and climate activist Greta Thunberg, were detained after more than 40 boats tried to reach Gaza.

Khan is flying into Toronto from Istanbul, Turkey, where he was deported to on Thursday with 100 other members of the flotilla.

Other Canadians aboard the flotilla

Nimâ Machouf, an activist and doctor who was aboard the same intercepted vessel as Khan, is expected to land in Montreal on Sunday evening, her husband said, and will also be flying from Istanbul.

Newfoundlanders Sadie Mees, Nikita Stapleton and Devoney Ellis are still detained in Israel, said Gur Tasbar, speaking on behalf of Canadians that took part in the mission. He added that Stapleton, Mees and Ellis are expected to be deported to Jordan on Sunday.

Indigenous rights activist Mskwaasin Agnew landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday afternoon, greeted by a group of family, friends and supporters.

— with files from Cassidy McMackon in Toronto, and CityNews’ Joseph Ryan

