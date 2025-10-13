2 people suffer ‘life-altering’ injuries in Mississauga car crash

Photo shows the scene of a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Bryan Carey/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 13, 2025 11:13 am.

Police are investigating a serious collision that happened on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Monday morning.

According to authorities, a single-vehicle rollover happened near Matheson Boulevard before 6:30 a.m.

Two individuals were taken to hospital with life-altering and serious injuries.

Multiple ramps from Highway 410 to Highway 403 were closed for more than several hours and reopened around 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Living Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners are freed as part of Gaza ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — All 20 living hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel walked free Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that decimated...

breaking

1h ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

2h ago

"Gridlock everywhere" Toronto preparing for more congestion as employees return to office

As more employees return to the office, the City of Toronto is preparing for an influx in congestion and increased traffic. Recently, Mayor Olivia Chow announced changes to the city's public transit...

15h ago

Ontario credit unions see asset growth, citing strong demand for mortgages and commercial loans

Credit unions in Ontario saw a growth in assets in the first quarter of 2025 largely due to a spike in demand for mortgages and commercial loans, according to the province’s financial regulator. In...

1h ago

Top Stories

Living Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners are freed as part of Gaza ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — All 20 living hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel walked free Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that decimated...

breaking

1h ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

2h ago

"Gridlock everywhere" Toronto preparing for more congestion as employees return to office

As more employees return to the office, the City of Toronto is preparing for an influx in congestion and increased traffic. Recently, Mayor Olivia Chow announced changes to the city's public transit...

15h ago

Ontario credit unions see asset growth, citing strong demand for mortgages and commercial loans

Credit unions in Ontario saw a growth in assets in the first quarter of 2025 largely due to a spike in demand for mortgages and commercial loans, according to the province’s financial regulator. In...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Released Israeli hostages arrive in Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv by helicopter

Three hostages released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Israel. (AP video by Nicolae Dumitrache and Srdjan Nedeljkovic)

4h ago

1:02
 Jays drop Game 1 in ALCS

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Jays lost Game 1 of the ALCS to Seattle. 

12h ago

1:47
Mostly sunny conditions for Thanksgiving

Monday will bring in some comfortable weather with temperatures sitting just above seasonal, along with mostly sunny and dry conditions.

17h ago

2:35
The city prepares for an influx of congestion as more Torontonians return to work

Rhianne Campbell reports, experts warn that the city must meet the demand or else we can expect to see, "gridlock everywhere."

19h ago

2:02
Dry and sunny conditions for Game 1 of Blue Jays ALCS in Toronto

Sunday will bring cloudy conditions in the morning, but the sun will shine through into the afternoon ahead of a dry and clear evening as the Jays host Game 1 of the ALCS at the Rogers Centre..
More Videos