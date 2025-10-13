2 people suffer ‘life-altering’ injuries in Mississauga car crash
Posted October 13, 2025 11:13 am.
Police are investigating a serious collision that happened on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Monday morning.
According to authorities, a single-vehicle rollover happened near Matheson Boulevard before 6:30 a.m.
Two individuals were taken to hospital with life-altering and serious injuries.
Multiple ramps from Highway 410 to Highway 403 were closed for more than several hours and reopened around 10:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.