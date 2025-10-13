2 people suffer ‘life-altering’ injuries in Mississauga car crash

Police are investigating a serious collision that happened on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Monday morning.

According to authorities, a single-vehicle rollover happened near Matheson Boulevard before 6:30 a.m.

Two individuals were taken to hospital with life-altering and serious injuries.

Multiple ramps from Highway 410 to Highway 403 were closed for more than several hours and reopened around 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.