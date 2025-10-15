Conservatives pitch training reform to address high youth unemployment

A "Now Hiring," sign is displayed on a business in Montreal on May 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2025 10:30 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 10:59 am.

OTTAWA — The federal Conservative party is proposing a plan to improve the job prospects facing Canada’s young workers.

Unemployment rose to 14.7 per cent for youth aged 15 to 24 in September, hitting a 15-year high outside the pandemic years.

The Conservatives pin much of the blame on what they call Canada’s broken immigration system, which they say flooded the job market and made it harder for young people to break in.

MP Garnett Genuis is laying out a plan today that would see government student assistance programs, like the Canada Student Financial Assistance Program, offer more support to students seeking work in high-demand fields, and allow businesses in regions facing labour shortages to write off the cost of building homes for workers.

The Conservatives have made immigration a central issue in the fall session of Parliament and are calling on the federal government to scrap the temporary foreign worker program.

The Official Opposition is calling on the Liberal government to adopt its jobs plan and include it in the fall budget, set to be released Nov. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

3h ago

'Really unfair': International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario's residency policy change

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed. The new rule applies to international...

1h ago

Toronto man charged after online threats against transgender, Muslim communities: police

A 30‑year‑old Toronto man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into online threats and hate‑related activity, police announced on Wednesday. According to the Toronto Police...

37m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

53m ago

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

3h ago

'Really unfair': International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario's residency policy change

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed. The new rule applies to international...

1h ago

Toronto man charged after online threats against transgender, Muslim communities: police

A 30‑year‑old Toronto man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into online threats and hate‑related activity, police announced on Wednesday. According to the Toronto Police...

37m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

16h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

17h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.

19h ago

0:55
Vaughan mayor wants to add more traffic and crime surveillance cameras

Mayor Steven Del Duca says these cameras would be equipped with automated licence plate recognition and gunshot detection technology.

19h ago

More Videos