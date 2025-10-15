Is everything OK at Starbucks?

It’s been a year of change for the world’s largest and most popular coffee house, Starbucks, including the shuttering of hundreds of its North American retail stores. But is that a sign of trouble?

Or is it an attempt by the new CEO, appointed last year, to turn inwards to its existing locations to revamp the stores they have already?

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Mike Halen, the senior restaurant and food service analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, about some of the recent moves by the chain, where it stands among the current trend of choosing independently owned, neighbourhood cafes, and what could be coming next for the coffee giant.