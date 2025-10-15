The Big Story

Is everything OK at Starbucks?

FILE - This is the Starbucks sign on Black Friday shoppers line at a Starbucks kiosk in the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 15, 2025 7:31 am.

It’s been a year of change for the world’s largest and most popular coffee house, Starbucks, including the shuttering of hundreds of its North American retail stores. But is that a sign of trouble?

Or is it an attempt by the new CEO, appointed last year, to turn inwards to its existing locations to revamp the stores they have already?

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Mike Halen, the senior restaurant and food service analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, about some of the recent moves by the chain, where it stands among the current trend of choosing independently owned, neighbourhood cafes, and what could be coming next for the coffee giant.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

56m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

updated

2h ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

updated

1h ago

Torontonians invited to help shape 2026 city budget amid $1B shortfall

For the third consecutive year, Toronto residents are being asked to weigh in on how the city should spend taxpayer dollars, as officials prepare for a looming $1‑billion shortfall in the 2026 budget. Mayor...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

56m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

updated

2h ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

updated

1h ago

Torontonians invited to help shape 2026 city budget amid $1B shortfall

For the third consecutive year, Toronto residents are being asked to weigh in on how the city should spend taxpayer dollars, as officials prepare for a looming $1‑billion shortfall in the 2026 budget. Mayor...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

14h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

15h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.

17h ago

0:55
Vaughan mayor wants to add more traffic and crime surveillance cameras

Mayor Steven Del Duca says these cameras would be equipped with automated licence plate recognition and gunshot detection technology.

17h ago

More Videos